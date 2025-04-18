“No one should sign him this offseason" - Nick Wright delivers his verdict on Aaron Rodgers' situation

NFL analyst Nick Wright believes that no team should sign QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While appearing on the popular show 'First Things First', Wright outlined his belief that some NFL teams should avoid committing to Rodgers for the 2025 season.

Ad

"No one should sign him this offseason. He is very clear and seemingly being honest, he has a ton going on in his personal life. The reason he doesn't want to commit to a team right now is he thinks it would be unfair when he has this much going on in his personal life. And what I was reading there is he doesn't know what part of the offseason he's going to be available for because of the things going on in his personal life, and didn't want to sign with the team and then miss stuff."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to outline how he is not close to signing with any NFL franchise at the current moment and has been dealing with various important family situations since the end of the 2024 campaign.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, in the media appearance, Rodgers detailed how he had good discussions with Brian Daboll, Mike Tomlin, and Kevin O'Connell this offseason, not all about a contract but just about football in general.

Ad

Will Aaron Rodgers play in the 2025 season?

Rodgers appears to have an interest in playing football during the 2025 season, but was clear that he needs to deal with the ongoing familial situations before he can fully focus on the NFL.

Should he return next season, Rodgers will be looking to improve off a disappointing campaign by his elite standards. However, he performed well at the end of the year, averaging 254 passing yards and having nine touchdowns in the final five games of the season.

Although Rodgers confirmed that he is not close to signing with any NFL team just yet, he did make clear that he enjoyed his passing session with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. With Rodgers already meeting with the Steelers this offseason and throwing with Metcalf, it appears as though Rodgers is closest to signing in Pittsburgh compared to other NFL franchises around the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.