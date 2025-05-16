"No one tells me what to watch" - Caleb Williams exposes dysfunction in Bears' coaching under Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears didn't have a good 2024 NFL season. The former USC quarterback couldn't turn the team around during his rookie campaign, which ultimately resulted in a 5-12 record and the fourth spot in the NFC North standings.

Matt Eberflus started the season on the hot seat, and the developments confirmed he wasn't the guy for the job. Several months after his tenure with the Bears ended, more details about the former head coach's relationship and communication with Williams surfaced.

In an interview with Seth Wickersham for his book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," Caleb Williams' father, Carl Williams, shared details of his son's thoughts before and after being drafted by the Bears with the No. 1 pick. One of the most concerning issues included the lack of off-field coaching and guidance Williams endured during his first year in the league.

"No one tells me what to watch," Caleb Williams told his dad, per ESPN. "I just turn it on."

The quarterback also had doubts about his former offensive coordinator and the interim head coach, Shane Waldron.

"Do I want to go there," Williams said. "I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron."

The situation appears to be different for the player after a busy offseason. Williams is excited to start fresh under new, offensive-minded coaches.

Caleb Williams didn't mince words when talking about the Bears' new HC

The Chicago Bears stole Ben Johnson from divisional rivals Detroit Lions, to make him their new head coach. The former offensive coordinator can be beneficial for Caleb Williams, and he didn't hide his excitement about his hiring in April.

"Being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did, ups and downs, and then to be able come in here, be as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have, I really can't wait to get to work with these guys," he said.

"Him pushing me is key," he said. "I know that, and he knows that. ... I can't wait and to be able to help me learn more about ball because he's super smart, super sharp."

The Chicago Bears have a solid roster that only needs a quarterback to make them actual competitors in the league. This season should be much better than 2024 for the player and his team, but the Bears will have to clash with complex opponents to improve their 5-12 record.

