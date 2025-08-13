"No question about it": NFL analyst discusses why Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract extension 

It's been over a week since Micah Parsons requested a trade amid his failed contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Jerry Jones has not yet provided any positive update in this saga. Despite the tension, the four-time Pro Bowler was seen in practice on Tuesday. But Parsons did not participate in drills and watched from the sidelines.

On Tuesday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard shared his perspective on Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys. He went on to talk about why Jerry Jones is making a delay in providing one of his best players with a new deal.

"Yes. Oh yes. No, no question about it," Broussard said when answering a question about whether Jerry Jones is enjoying not paying Micah (Timestamp- 6:45 onwards). "I mean, he said as much, we talked about in the first segment, like this is a soap opera. His words, 'If no attention is being paid to us, I will be, I will stir something up.'

"If Micah were signed, we would not be paying much attention to the Cowboys. I mean, if they are the Cowboys, we'll talk about them a little bit, but they would be behind Philadelphia, Washington. The Giants are looking pretty good. Like, we wouldn't really be talking about them, but now we are."

Broussard added that he believes Jones will eventually end up paying Parsons ahead of the 2025 season. It could end up in a situation similar to what happened last year when the Cowboys extended the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Jerry Jones for disrespecting Micah Parsons amid contract drama

On Monday, Jerry Jones told reporters that trading Micah Parsons or signing him had risks attached to it.

This did not sit well with Stephen A.Smith, who called out the Cowboys owner for the way he's treating the linebacker.

"I'm worried about the man," Smith said on ESPN's "First Take" (Timestamp- 1:12 onwards). "I really was because some of the stuff that he was saying made no sense whatsoever. It makes no sense. But then this year, it took on a life of its own because of the flagrant disrespect that he has shown towards Micah Parsons.

"To go around talking as if you really did have an agreement. I don't know what anybody's talking about. That's taking advantage. That's bullying."

Only time will tell if the Cowboys manage to finalize a new deal with Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season.

