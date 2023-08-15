"No respect": Julian Edelman lashes out at Ben Affleck for messed up criticism of Tom Brady’s Patriots

Julian Edelman is calling out Academy Award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck. The former NFL wide reciever brought up an issue from 2019 on his podcast. Back then, Tom Brady was still with the New England Patriots, but many believed he didn't have the weapons to succeed.

That included Affleck, who commented on the lack of weapons- including Edelman. That frustrated the former NFL star.

Edelman ranted:

"It was in 2019, he was saying Brady has no receivers, there's no this, no that. I'm sitting here like bro, we had drinks at the f*****g Met Gala together and you're going to go out and throw me under the bus like I'm not a good receiver? It's messed up. No respect. I thought we had something, man. I thought we were talking, we were doing Boston accents together, him, Matt Damon, me."

He finished:

"I want to be friends with them! I want to be cool with Affleck! I want to be, but no. He could've said he needs another receiver. Could've said that!"

Affleck is a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox being from the area. He's constantly seen at games and with a hat on, but that fandom extends to the Patriots. He's a Boston fan, but he couldn't help but call out his team that year.

To do so after having met one of the wide recievers that he was inadvertently slandering was tough for Edelman to take. Affleck is a passionate fan, but that was beyond the wide receiver's line.

Julian Edelman wasn't enough to keep Tom Brady

Julian Edelman, while perhaps not the NFL superstar that Ben Affleck was looking for, was solid for Tom Brady and company. Unfortunately, when the offense became Brady, Edelman and no one else, Brady couldn't do it.

Julian Edelman was with the Patriots

He ended up leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were a lot of factors, but one thing is true. Those Bucs had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, two receivers on a level no Patriots wideout had reached in a long while.