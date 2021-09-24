"No secret I haven't played well" - Josh Allen admits early-season struggles

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen bounced back in Week 2 with a convincing 35-0 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

Despite a thoroughly dominating team performance against the Dolphins, star quarterback Josh Allen struggled to find his footing. The Pro Bowler completed 17-of-33 passes for 179 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception.

Bills QB Josh Allen knows he's not playing up to expectations

The 25-year-old hasn’t been entirely enthused by his performance this season as it hasn’t been up to his standards.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team...I demand so much of myself and I want to execute at such a high level. When things aren’t going well I get so frustrated with myself. So I got to find a way to keep going, be light for the guys and be the best leader that I can be for this team.”

Through the first two games, Allen has passed for 449 yards on a 56% completion rate with three touchdown passes, an interception and holds a 77.9 passer rating. However, what’s been most concerning is his lack of big plays down the field, as he’s averaging a career-worst 5.3 yards per attempt.

His numbers are drastically lower and off the pace from his breakout 2020 campaign, where he posted career highs with 4,544 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, a 107.2 passer rating, and 8.5 yards per pass attempt that earned him a Pro Bowl selection. He also set the Bills’ single-season record for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns (46).

His play proved pivotal toward guiding Buffalo to its first AFC East division title in 25 years and first AFC title game appearance in nearly three decades.

Allen’s lackluster production is certainly not promising, but it’s extremely early in the season. It’s only been two games, and there is plenty of time for him to turn it around to post numbers similar or better than last year.

The Bills hold a favorable matchup at home against the Washington Football Team. Their defense will pose a tough challenge after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones four times and hitting him seven times.

Allen will have every opportunity to break through with his best performance of the 2021 campaign. If the Bills hope to take the next step toward contending for the Super Bowl, the Wyoming product will need to lead the charge.

There's plenty of time, but it’s a trend the Bills will continue to monitor as the 2021 season rolls along.

