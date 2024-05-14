  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Frank Gore Jr.
  • “No way 257 people are better than me” - Former 49ers legend’s son Frank Gore Jr. gets brutally honest after signing with Bills as UDFA

“No way 257 people are better than me” - Former 49ers legend’s son Frank Gore Jr. gets brutally honest after signing with Bills as UDFA

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 14, 2024 19:57 GMT
NFL: Combine
NFL: Frank Gore Jr. at the Combine

Frank Gore Sr. has etched his legacy in stone in the NFL, but his son Frank Gore Jr.’s start to the big leagues has been rocky. He was not drafted by either of the 32 teams in the 2024 NFL draft. And this omission has left the running back determined to prove everyone wrong.

Frank Gore Sr. was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, the RB played 10 seasons there and earned five Pro Bowl honors. Now his legacy is upon the shoulders of his son. And the youngster shared his rage with the world at not being picked up at the draft.

Frank Gore Jr. was expected to be drafted in the seventh round but went undrafted and signed with the Buffalo Bills. But he hasn’t forgotten the feeling of being overlooked. The Southern Miss graduate said to the media:

“It pushed me a lot. There’s no way 257 people are better than me in this draft.”

However, Frank Gore Jr. is willing to use that fuel to build the fire that will propel his career forward as a Bills team member:

“Now that the process is over, I’m a Bill, I’m here to compete, and I’m here to push my teammates, and push the running back room and try to do it on special teams.”

Frank Gore Jr. must prove himself in the practice sessions to get a prominent role as the Bills roster is brimming with talent at the top spots.

Frank Gore Jr. takes after his father

Frank Gore Jr.'s intensity is like his father's after the Bills signed him. CBS reported the jubilance that Frank Gore Sr. shared and the willingness to work hard to right all the wrongs.

We’re coming to play. Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that. I don't give a s**t about a draft pick. We’re about to party and do our thing," Josina Anderson of the CBS quoted him saying.

Frank Gore Jr. is taking part in the Bills rookie minicamp. It is his first test to make HC Sean McDermott take notice of his speed and talents.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी