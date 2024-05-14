Frank Gore Sr. has etched his legacy in stone in the NFL, but his son Frank Gore Jr.’s start to the big leagues has been rocky. He was not drafted by either of the 32 teams in the 2024 NFL draft. And this omission has left the running back determined to prove everyone wrong.

Frank Gore Sr. was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, the RB played 10 seasons there and earned five Pro Bowl honors. Now his legacy is upon the shoulders of his son. And the youngster shared his rage with the world at not being picked up at the draft.

Frank Gore Jr. was expected to be drafted in the seventh round but went undrafted and signed with the Buffalo Bills. But he hasn’t forgotten the feeling of being overlooked. The Southern Miss graduate said to the media:

“It pushed me a lot. There’s no way 257 people are better than me in this draft.”

However, Frank Gore Jr. is willing to use that fuel to build the fire that will propel his career forward as a Bills team member:

“Now that the process is over, I’m a Bill, I’m here to compete, and I’m here to push my teammates, and push the running back room and try to do it on special teams.”

Frank Gore Jr. must prove himself in the practice sessions to get a prominent role as the Bills roster is brimming with talent at the top spots.

Frank Gore Jr. takes after his father

Frank Gore Jr.'s intensity is like his father's after the Bills signed him. CBS reported the jubilance that Frank Gore Sr. shared and the willingness to work hard to right all the wrongs.

“We’re coming to play. Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that. I don't give a s**t about a draft pick. We’re about to party and do our thing," Josina Anderson of the CBS quoted him saying.

Frank Gore Jr. is taking part in the Bills rookie minicamp. It is his first test to make HC Sean McDermott take notice of his speed and talents.