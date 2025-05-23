“Nobody is going to watch that garbage”: NFL fans react to Tom Brady unretiring rumors ahead of 2028 Flag Football Olympics

On May 21, the popular football X profile 'MLFootball' asked the question whether former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady should represent the United States of America in the 2028 Olympics in the sport of flag football.
Earlier in the week, it was announced that NFL players would be eligible to compete in the sport of flag football at the 2028 Olympics after National Football League owners agreed to the decision.
"SHOULD TOM BRADY BE THE STARTING QUARTERBACK FOR TEAM USA IN THE 2028 FLAG FOOTBALL OLYMPICS…?." the post was captioned, alongside a photo of Brady wearing a team USA jersey.
In response, some NFL fans made clear that Brady starting for team USA would not be the right decision. Some even made clear that nobody was going to watch the event in general.
"Nah, Mahomes would dominate the flag football field 🏈." one fan wrote.
"No. And nobody is going to watch that garbage." one fan wrote.
"flag football shouldnt be in the olympics. either have real football or dont include it at all." one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, others made clear that they would like to see Brady leading team USA.
"Yes." one fan wrote.
"I’ll support that." one fan wrote.
"Go and get a gold medal Tom." one fan wrote.
Will Tom Brady start at QB for Team USA?
Brady is arguably the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a seven time Super Bowl Champion, a five time Super Bowl MVP, a three time MVP, and a 15 time Pro Bowler. However, like most players in the National Football League, Brady does not have an Olympic Gold Medal.
However, it is extremely unlikely that Brady will be the one leading team USA come the 2028 Olympics. With superstar NFL players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow all in the respective prime of their career's, it seems much more likely that one of those elite QB's will be the one leading USA in 2028.
According to Sportsbook Review, Lamar Jackson had the best odds to be the starting QB of Team USA at +200. The next best odds were Jayden Daniels at +300, Josh Allen at +500, Kyler Murray at +600, and Patrick Mahomes at +800. Brady's current odds are much lower at +25000.
