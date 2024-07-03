“Nobody was holding a gun to their head”: Ross Tucker takes aim at plaintiffs for subscribing to NFL Sunday ticket amid $4,800,000,000 lawsuit

Ross Tucker expressed his displeasure at the plaintiffs who were awarded a massive $4.8 billion judgment in their favor against the NFL. The former lineman took shots at the business and people that have benefitted from the Los Angeles District Court ruling last week.

2.4 million individual subscribers and 48,000 businesses had filed a class action civil suit against the NFL. They had stated that the league’s practice of selling out-of-market games as a package amounted to conspiracy and anti-trust violations. The jury agreed with them, however, Ross Tucker had a different view of the entire situation.

The former Buffalo Bills guard was breaking down the entire NFL Sunday Ticket case on his podcast with analyst Daniel Kaplan. After learning enough about the entire issue, Tucker said:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don't typically have that much sympathy I guess for people that made a conscious decision to pay a certain price for something. I don't know if that sounds crazy but it's like no they didn't have to pay for it.”

“Nobody was holding a gun to their head, they decided they wanted to pay whatever it is 300 bucks I don't even know 150 bucks whatever it is for Sunday Ticket they decided that was worth it to them, so they did it.” [19:02 – 19:33]

Tucker had previously stated that he is a big believer in personal responsibility and hence doesn’t agree with the plaintiff’s worldview. Tucker also highlighted the argument made by the NFL in the court that the Sunday Ticket package is a premium product.

The NFL isn’t concerned about the Sunday Ticket decision

Despite being handed a massive $4.8 billion judgment against them, the NFL isn’t concerned about it as per Daniel Kaplan.

“The Judge Kavanaugh opinion in the 2020 decision not to hear the case at that time gives the NFL a lot of confidence they think they have very strong grounds on appeal and I don't detect a lot of concern at the NFL Headquarters right now,” Kaplan said to Ross Tucker on the podcast.

This case will resume on July 31 at the Los Angeles District Court. Despite being on the losing end, the NFL is expected to file a motion to set aside the jury’s judgment. After that, the league will begin its appeals process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback