"Nobody's ever been coddled like Dak Prescott" - Colin Cowherd lashes out at QB and his 'fanboys'

Dak Prescott has hordes of pundits and fans defending him and hordes of pundits and fans tearing him to pieces. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd slammed the quarterback and his fans for defending the latter. Here's how he put it:

"Boy, there's one thing in Dallas you can't do: you cannot criticize Dak Prescott. Nobody's ever been coddled like Dak Prescott. If you criticize him, the fanboys come out of the woodwork."

He went on, claiming that the quarterback has been carried by a great roster in his only truly great season:

"The quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys makes $40 million a year and hasn't been able to beat good teams since his rookie year, a year in which he easily had the best O-line and running game in the league. Here is Dak versus playoff teams in his career: 12-21. He's [also] had more than enough weapons before this year and a great O-line."

He went on to call him as good as Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football, who is notorious for losing those games:

"12-21. What is he? Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football. Oh, wait, that's actually what I've compared him to over the last two years. They [have an] identical completion percentage, identical passing yards per game, identical passer rating, identical touchdown-interception ratio. The difference is you mock Kirk Cousins and you coddle Dak Prescott."

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told us earlier in the week that Dak Prescott would get his stitches removed on his thumb but said that has happened yet #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told us earlier in the week that Dak Prescott would get his stitches removed on his thumb but said that has happened yet

Dak Prescott's rollercoaster career in Dallas

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys quarterback has been in the league since 2016. In his debut season, he supplanted Tony Romo and went on to go 13-3, throwing for 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Since then, he's had only two seasons in which he's earned double-digit wins.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Dak Prescott is here at Cowboys practice, three days after surgery to right thumb fracture. Gave teammates his usual fist bumps with right hand upon entering field. Prescott helping Cooper Rush and Will Grier prepare for Sunday vs. Bengals. Dak Prescott is here at Cowboys practice, three days after surgery to right thumb fracture. Gave teammates his usual fist bumps with right hand upon entering field. Prescott helping Cooper Rush and Will Grier prepare for Sunday vs. Bengals. https://t.co/PDdC4bs5dS

The best statistical season of his career came in 2021 when he threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also completed a career-high 68.8 percent of his throws. In both his rookie season and 2021, he failed to win a playoff game. Now, with his time on the field limited in 2022, many expect the team to fall well short of the bar set in 2021. Will the Cowboys salvage the year?

They're set to square off against the New York Giants in Week 3. With Prescott injured, the matchup is bound to be a close affair with Cooper Rush starting for Dallas.

