“Nobody wants him” - Ex-Cowboys OL drops brutal reality check on Aaron Rodgers’ chances with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be anything but a match made in heaven.
That’s according to one former player-turned-analyst, who believes Steelers fans have grown tired of the 41-year-old who has yet to decide for months about whether he wants to play in Pittsburgh.
“There probably is some truth to the consternation regarding the Steelers fan base,” said Ross Tucker via Steelers Depot on Wednesday.
The former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman added:
“Nobody wants him. Nobody wants him. The way they look at it is, he’s not that good anymore; we’re still not good enough to beat the Bills or Chiefs or the Ravens,” he said about the Steelers and Rodgers.
Last season, Rodgers was 5-12 as a starter for the New York Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns while tossing 11 interceptions, the third-most in his NFL career. There has reportedly been an offer on the table for the four-time league MVP by the Steelers for weeks, but no word yet on whether he’s interested.
Rodgers’ biggest moment of his football career came against the Steelers when he led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 victory against them in Super Bowl XLV and was named the game’s MVP.
Rodgers hasn’t been heard from in weeks while Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are underway, and mini-camp will begin for the club later this month.
Hall of Famer believes Rodgers still has something left to give
While many doubt Rodgers’ ability to still play at an elite level at 41, given his recent injury history, there’s at least one former player who knows the quarterback position well and believes in him.
Dan Marino told Joe Starkey at 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh via AZ Sports on Tuesday:
“I still think Aaron [Rodgers] has some game.”
“He does. He can throw it as good as anybody that ever has thrown the football. If his mind’s into it and he’s ready to go and, that works. I don’t think it would be an issue with the Steelers...”
While he does not doubt his talent, Marino says Rodgers’ desire to play there is in question for understandable reasons, and the Steelers must consider that.
“You gotta have someone that really wants to play there. And he’s getting older. So, I don’t know what his mindset is. But he does still have talent,” said Marino.
The Steelers, for now, have Mason Rudolph at the top of their depth chart following the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
