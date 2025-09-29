"Nobody wants to see this Dak Prescott": Cam Newton sends clear warning to NFL teams after Cowboys QB’s MVP-esque performance vs. Packers

Cam Newton is liking what he's seeing from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lately.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take today, Newton offered his thoughts on Prescott's performance during he and the Cowboys' tie game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football last night.

Newton said if Prescott continues to play at the caliber that he's been playing at through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, nobody is going to want to play against him.

“If we could get Dak to keep playing how Dak is playing right now, oh my god! There's not a team that will want to see this Dak play. That's all I'm saying. And ain't never really been a Dallas Cowboys fan.

"I became a Dallas Cowboys fan with watching Netflix and that guy [Dak]. But other than that man, I know a good team when I see a good team. And that team right there shows me that, hey, we don't have a star. We don't have an alpha.

"We don't have a stud. Now it's making everybody around us do your job. Hey, you just do your job, bro, I promise I got you.”

Prescott's performance has been stellar to kick off 2025. He has passed for 1,119 yards, six touchdowns, and just three interceptions thus far, good enough for a 74.1 QBR (fourth-best among NFL quarterbacks).

The Cowboys currently hold a record of 1-2-1 on the season and are ranked third in the NFC East standings. Given how well the team has been performing on offense, and the fact that it's still relatively early in the season, Dallas is still very much in the hunt for the division crown.

Dallas hopes to keep up with Eagles, Commanders in race for NFC East supremacy

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

If Dallas hopes to make the playoffs, they'll have a tall task ahead of them. They share a division with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently undefeated at 4-0, and look just as dominant as ever up front on both sides of the ball.

The Washington Commanders have also developed into a formidable squad, making it to the NFC Championship game last season, and currently sit comfortably behind Philadelphia at second place in the division with a record of 2-2.

Dallas has proven to be one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL thus far this year, even without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is expected to miss a few more weeks with a high-ankle sprain. If they can sure up their defense as the year rolls on, the Cowboys could very well find themselves competing for the top spot in the division before the playoffs get underway.

Dallas will next take on the New York Jets in Week Five on Sunday, October 5.

