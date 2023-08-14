“Nobody wants to watch him” - Daniel Jones gets trolled by fans after Giants QB rejects chance to star in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

Daniel Jones could be featured in the second season of the hit Netflix show, "Quarterback." The New York Giants starting quarterback spoke highly of the documentary series, saying he enjoyed seeing Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota prepare for the previous season.

Word started spreading around that the 26-year-old would also get the chance to appear on the show. It's not surprising because he's the face of the Giants and guided the team to an unexpected playoff berth.

Additionally, he signed a four-year contract that is worth up to $160 million. Thus, he's an ideal candidate for one of the star quarterbacks in the second season of the show. However, the Duke product said he's not interested in the opportunity.

"Yeah, I’ve been asked," Jones said. "Like I said, I think it was a great show. I think they – you know – did a great job with it."

Fans on X (Twitter) were relieved to hear the news because many are opposed to the idea of watching him in the series. These were the reactions to Dov Kleimen's update.

Fans react to the news that Daniel Jones will not star in the hit Netflix documentary series.

What will Daniel Jones' $160 million contract mean for the Giants?

Daniel Jones has signed a $160 million contract with the New York Giants, ensuring stability at the quarterback position.

Jones' improved performance in 2022 and his potential for further growth convinced the Giants to sign him long-term. The signing allows the Giants to plan and prioritize their roster-building strategies.

Daniel Jones' ability to add variety to the Giants' offense with both his passing and rushing skills was a key factor in his extension. However, there are still skeptics who question Jones' ability to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

His interceptions and lack of winning record raise concerns about his consistency and ability to perform without star running back Saquon Barkley.

The QB position is highly valued in the NFL, resulting in Jones possibly being overpaid compared to his level of play. If Jones does not address his deficiencies, his salary could become a burden for the Giants in the long run.