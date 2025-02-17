Nolan Smith calls out Emmanuel Acho for remarks about Cowboys-Eagles after Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning campaign

Nolan Smith noted Emmanuel Acho calling the Dallas Cowboys "a Philadelphia Eagles-esque offseason away" from winning a Super Bowl on Friday's edition of The Facility. And judging by his social media reaction, he did not take it very well.

Ad

Writing on Sunday, the Eagles pass rusher said:

'Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two!!! It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say “THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING “!!!!!'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Acho responded:

"You are a champion. And as good as you have become at hunting the opponent, you got the wrong one this time. I’ve sang y’all’s praises, specifically the defense, so much that my voice hurts. You a baller & yall are champs and I’ve been hype!"

Nolan Smith admits to enjoying himself too much during Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade

As is tradition in Philadelphia, the Eagles' Super Bowl parade was a rowdy affair featuring plenty of beer. Nolan Smith was one of those who enjoyed the celebration to the fullest.

Ad

On Sunday morning, he took to Instagram to share some images of himself during the celebration. He also had a funny story for it as its caption:

"I DRANK A BEER! I DRANK ANOTHER BEER! 3 BEERS, 4 BEERS, 5 BEERS, 6 BEERS, 7 BEERS, 8 BEERS, 9 BEERS, and a fireball shot"

"P. S. I gave the kid back 'ol bull I wanna be in the parade' (cry laughing emoji)"

Ad

Ad

Analyst mentions favorite aspect of Nolan Smith's performance at Super Bowl LIX

Although Smith did not record a tackle in Super Bowl LIX, he was still instrumental in offensively containing the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly on the ground.

Brian Bidinger had one such highlight - this clip of him pushing back Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith (no relation) during a running play:

Ad

"This play is my favorite play of Super Bowl 59. Bang! Just buckled Trey."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Against a union that also boasted monstrous defensive tackles Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Wiliams, and Moro Ojomo and linebacker Zack Baun, the Chiefs had just 49 rushing yards last Sunday.

The defensive line also contributed to six sacks (one of them causing a lost fumble) on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was also intercepted twice, including a pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.