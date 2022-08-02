"None of my business" - Baker Mayfield gives stern response to media when enquired about Deshaun Watson's suspension

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield provided a stern response when questioned about Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down her verdict on August 1 and former Houston Texans star Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season.

Mayfield was traded away from the Cleveland Browns as the franchise made a very public effort to acquire Watson. This may have left a bad taste in the mouth for the now Panthers quarterback.

He was recently quizzed by reporters about Watson's suspension after as practice session and his response was about as blunt as it can get. Baker Mayfield said (via ESPN.com):

"I'm paid to play quarterback and lead this team, not to make decisions on anything other than that. Honestly, it's none of my business. I don't play against the other quarterback. I know it's the most cliché thing to say, but that's just the truth."

It is clear that the former Heisman trophy winner has zero interest in discussing Watson's suspension. There could also be some hard feelings towards the Browns organization for how the end to his career in Cleveland played out.

The franchise also stated they wanted an "adult" at quarterback and proceeded to sign Watson, who had some serious baggage.

Baker Mayfield wants to help Carolina win in 2022

Baker Mayfield will be key for the Carolina Panthers in 2022

They say change is as good as a holiday and for Baker Mayfield, it could provide a new lease of life.

He will be in direct competition with Sam Darnold for the starting job come Week 1. Many think the job is Mayfield's to lose, while others think he has an uphill battle to displace Darnold as the team's starter.

The quarterback told the media that he just wants to help the team win, even if he isn't playing. Mayfield said:

"If I'm playing or not, I'm trying to help this team win. That's my mindset going into it. I'm not focused about Week 1 right now. I'm working on each day's install and trying to get better."

Training camp has only just begun and the first preseason game is still a couple of weeks away so the quarterback competition in Carolina still has to run its course. It will be fascinating to see how Mayfield and Darnold fair during the preseason games.

