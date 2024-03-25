"None of your business": Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shuts reporter's question on Cam Sutton's arrest warrant

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a unique coach in that he often cares for and tries to help players who aren't even on his team. He coaches his team, but he's a good NFL personnel member as well. When Cameron Sutton got arrested, reporters wondered if the coach had reached out.

Expand Tweet

Per NFL reporter Albert Breer, Tomlin said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do, but those conversations are between us. None of your business."

Tomlin refused to confirm whether or not he'd reached out to the embattled cornerback, whose arrest warrant was filed recently. The authorities had had trouble reaching him, so it's unclear if Tomlin was able to reach him or not.

The former Detroit Lions cornerback was being sought for a domestic incident that occurred in the beginning of March. They have been unable to find him since the warrant was put out.

Cam Sutton released after domestic incident

Just a day after the warrant was issed, Cam Sutton was released. He was entering the second year of a three-year contract with the Lions, but they cut him without comment. Since it's a legal matter, the team and league can't really make any statements. Nor can Mike Tomlin, if he has talked to the embattled player.

Cameron Sutton was released

Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, makes it a habit of trying to help the young people who find themselves in trouble in the NFL. Several of them find themselves with a lot of money all of a sudden, and things happen.

Tomlin did confirm that he usually does reach out to people in situations like that. He didn't say he'd spoken to Sutton, but it was not an unusual question since it's a habit of the coach's.

It is currently unclear what the future holds for Sutton in terms of the NFL. Since he's been released and is still technically on the run, it is difficult to envision a path back to the league. The legal consequences will likely be great, and the league may not have any interest after that.