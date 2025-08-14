“None of the guys were good”: Stefon Diggs reignites feud with old Vikings teammates 8 years after they threw shade at Patriots WR

Revenge is a dish best served cold. While it may have taken eight years, it seems like Stefon Diggs has finally gotten back at his former Minnesota Vikings teammates.There’s a viral clip that circulates every year. In the video, a reporter asks the Vikings locker room to name a player they wouldn’t want their sister to date. Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and others mention Stefon Diggs.The current New England Patriots wide receiver appeared on the &quot;Scoop City Show&quot; on Wednesday. Host Dianna Russini showed Diggs the video and asked him who he would not want his sister to date. The WR said:&quot;None of those guys in that video. Maybe one Adam Thielen, maybe. That's a maybe. [He's married to like this beautiful doctor now.] Yeah, good for him. So, I'm just kidding. But shout out to Adam. My sister is married, so congrats.&quot;Check out the video below:Stefon Diggs is still not sure if he'll be able to play in the New England Patriots' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas RaidersLast year, while playing for the Houston Texans, Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury. The WR tore his ACL and is still recovering. Despite signing with the Patriots in March, he remains uncertain about playing in Week 1. During the same interview with Dianna Russini, Diggs said:&quot;We'll see,&quot; Stefon Diggs said. &quot;I heard that too man. We'll see man. Everybody is excited man. I'm just taking it day by day. I feel great. I mean, I'm pushing the needle always. I'm always doing more than less, we'll see about Week 1. Like, I don't know how I feel about it.He added:&quot;We'll see. Coaches aren't too excited. I'm not too excited. I'm just trying to take it day by day. We'll see. It looks like, we just don't know where it gonna go. We'll see what happens.&quot;While Diggs knows he pushes himself too hard, it'll be interesting to see when he'll be able to get back on the gridiron.