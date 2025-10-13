  • home icon
  "None of this is surprising to me": Mark Sanchez's baby's mother Erin speaks up 9 days after stabbing incident involving elderly truck driver

“None of this is surprising to me”: Mark Sanchez’s baby's mother Erin speaks up 9 days after stabbing incident involving elderly truck driver

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 13, 2025 00:54 GMT
&ldquo;None of this is surprising to me&rdquo;: Mark Sanchez&rsquo;s baby
Mark Sanchez’s baby's mom Erin speaks up 9 days after stabbing incident involving elderly truck driver (image credits: getty, instagram/123bobbyt)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was involved in a stabbing incident on October 4 in Indianapolis. The mother of Sanchez's son, Erin Campaneris, commented on it on Sunday.

Sanchez and Campaneris have an eight-year-old son named Daniel.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez," Campaneris wrote on Instagram.
"My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel. Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”
She added that all she wants is to protect her son.

“Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel," Campaneris wrote. "I still know only what is publicly available. At the end of the day, I’m simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)
Campaneris' Instagram bio includes her ethnicity and education.

"Chinese, Black, Irish gal born in Derry Ireland, raised Cuban, education in Japan," Campaneris wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)

Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld on May 28, 2023, after meeting years ago while she was filming "Shameless" in Chicago. They welcomed twin baby girls last March.

Nine days ago, Sanchez got into a fight with a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole. It happened near a hotel loading dock and started over a parking issue and things got out of hand. Police reported that Sanchez was pepper-sprayed and stabbed several times. The truck driver said he was defending himself because Sanchez attacked him first.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Tole also got hurt, as he had a deep cut on his face that went through his cheek and hit his tongue.

Sanchez was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Sunday. He is facing serious charges. One felony for badly hurting someone and three misdemeanors: hitting someone, getting into a vehicle without permission and being drunk in public.

Mark Sanchez and his wife Perry Mattfeld stepped out with Erin Campaneris' son

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was with his wife, Perry Mattfeld, and son, Daniel, whom he shares with model Erin Campaneris, on Jan. 27, 2024.

They attended the USC-UCLA basketball game at Galen Center.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @123bobbyt)

The highlight of the matchup was the Bruins snapping a five-game losing streak at the Trojans' home court 65-50. It was their first win there since 2018.

Sanchez went to USC for college and played football for the Trojans from 2005 to 2008.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
