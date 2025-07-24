"None of this will happen" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams reveals his personal goals ahead of the Bears' 2025 season

Quarterback Caleb Williams' first season in the NFL didn't go as planned. After he was picked out of USC by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick last year, Williams struggled to find consistency throughout his first season.Williams has now set personal objectives for his second season in the league, one of which is to become the first quarterback in Bears history to pass for 4,000 yards.&quot;Being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history, that's a goal of mine. 70% percent completion, that helps the team, keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions,&quot; Williams said on Tuesday. &quot;And then other than that, just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have. That's kind of my self-goal, and obviously other than that, you've got to go win.&quot;However, some fans don't think the star quarterback can accomplish the goals he set for himself for the upcoming season after a rookie season in which he had a 62.5% pass completion rate for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, six picks and an 87.7 passer rating.Let's take a look at how some NFL fans have reacted to the goals the Bears' starting quarterback has set for himself:&quot;Here we go again with the unrealistic expectations,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Let's try to win more than 5 games first,&quot; another fan said.&quot;None of this will happen,&quot; another fan said.Additionally, some fans noted that Williams has misplaced his priorities, emphasizing that winning games first should be his top desire.&quot;I like him but if these goals are sequential, then we have a problem. The first goal is to win games, beat the Packers 2x then individual stats,&quot; one fan said.&quot;That's the problem. So focused on trying to break the 4k curse. Need to be focused on making the playoffs. And ultimately winning a Super Bowl. You think Eagles fans are concerned about Hurts throwing for 4k?! Hell no. Hurts has been to 2 Super Bowls and won 1 without passing for 4k,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;His goal should be leading the Bears to a winning season above all else. Even if he only throws for 3k yards,&quot; another fan added.To be fair to Williams, he pointed out that whatever personal achievement he makes is inevitably connected to the team's success. &quot;Success for me is success for the team, and that’s all we wish for and all I wish for,” the star quarterback told reporters.Now, all eyes will be on Caleb Williams to see whether he can pass for 4,000 yards, something no Bears quarterback has ever accomplished in the team's 105-year history. Maybe that would show fans that he is indeed as good as many believed before the Bears selected him with the first pick in 2024.HC Ben Johnson has set his expectations for Caleb Williams' 2025 seasonBen Johnson was one of the most coveted head coach candidates in the NFL before he agreed to join the Chicago Bears in the offseason. Now, Johnson is faced with changing the fortunes of the Bears, and that has to start with improving the team's quarterback play.Johnson has stated what he wants from Caleb Williams this season ahead of the 2025 campaign. On Tuesday, he expressed his desire for his quarterback to complete 70% of his throws this season.&quot;We certainly have goals that we strive for,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;It’s not a secret. I would love for him this season to complete 70% of his balls, so you would like to think that over the course of practice, we’re completing 70% or more, or that’s hard to just magically arise in a game. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one we’re going to strive for.&quot;Williams completed just over 60% of his passes last year. Therefore, the 70% threshold his head coach has set would be a notable improvement.Only five quarterbacks who appeared in 10 or more games in the 2024 season had at least a 70% pass completion rate. Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff was among them with 72.4%, though, which may give Caleb Williams some hope, given that Johnson served as the team's offensive coordinator last season.