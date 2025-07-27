"Nooooooooo": Taylor Swift fans heartbroken as Travis Kelce debuts new haircut for 2025 Chiefs season

Three days after he first posted a picture with Taylor Swift on his Instagram, Travis Kelce hard-launched something else. The Kansas City tight end showed up to training camp with a freshly shaved fade which sent fans of the pop icon into freefall.It was a dramatic departure from the longer, tousled look he had throughout most of his relationship with Swift. Kelce’s new look was revealed in a Saturday Instagram post from the Chiefs captioned simply, “Fresh cut Trav.” View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Nooooooooo,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;No one talk to me. I'm devastated! I'll be in mourning for the next 5-7 business days,&quot; another fan wrote.Taylor Swift fans IG COMMENTS (image credit: instagram/chiefs)&quot;WHYYYY BROOO&quot; posted one fan.Taylor Swift fans ig comments (image credit: instagram/chiefs)More Swifties reacted to it.&quot;Loved the long hair,&quot; a fan commented.Taylor Swift fans ig comments (image credit: instagram/chiefs)&quot;Oh no I loved 90's boy band Travis,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Nooooooooo, I loved 90's heartthrob Trav!&quot; another fan wrote.Taylor Swift fans ig comments (image credit: instagram/chiefs)The cut isn’t new as Kelce rocked the buzzed look throughout his NFL career. However, last year, in the early glow of his relationship with Swift, he let it grow out, sporting a longer length.Patrick Mahomes joked on a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance in August that Swift was the only one who successfully convinced Kelce to grow it out. The Kansas City quarterback admitted that he tried, but failed.Taylor Swift's milestone celebration precedes Travis Kelce's training camp separation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Kelce’s haircut came after another milestone: the couple’s long-awaited Instagram debut.In a photo dump posted on Thursday, the NFL star shared several behind-the-scenes shots from his offseason, including multiple cozy snaps with Swift. It also had pictures on boats, at dinners or surrounded by friends.The couple kept things low-key this offseason. Kelce and Swift only appeared sporadically in public, save for Swift’s surprise cameo at Kelce’s Tight End University event. She performed “Shake It Off” to a room full of NFL players and fans.Earlier this summer, Swift reclaimed the rights to her first six albums, a landmark moment in her career.With Chiefs training camp underway in Missouri, Kelce is entering three weeks of dormitory life far from Swift.