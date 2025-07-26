Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's latest IG post signals the couple's "more in sync than ever"

Travis Kelce's latest Instagram post featuring pictures with Taylor Swift has been going viral across social media. Interestingly, it was the Chiefs' tight end's first social media post dedicated to the “Blank Space” singer. According to PEOPLE, it was a sign from Kelce that his relationship with Swift has been better and stronger.On Friday, an unnamed source told the publication that Kelce intentionally posted pictures with Swift on his Instagram, noting that the couple has maintained utmost privacy around their romance since day 1. It was the tight end's way of proving his seriousness in the relationship, per the source.“(It) wasn't random,&quot; the source said. &quot;It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become. They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith training camp starting earlier this week, Travis Kelce's focus shifted towards football, considering that it has been speculated to be his last NFL season. However, apart from football, Kelce has also been acting as a support pillar for Swift's family as they recovered from a major crisis.Last week, Taylor's father, Scott Swift, underwent heart surgery, and the “Willow” singer has been spending more time with him and her mother, Andrea, ever since. In fact, according to a report from Daily Mail, the Chiefs' tight end has been selflessly helping the Swifts get through this tough time.“This was their first crisis together, and Travis was doing everything right,&quot; the source said. &quot;If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”Taylor Swift received compliments from Travis Kelce's dad, EdTaylor Swift has been close to Travis Kelce's family, especially his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. The two have often praised Swift for her sweet nature. On Tuesday, Ed was exclusively interviewed by The Daily Mail. During a segment of his interview, he praised the &quot;All Too Well&quot; singer's nature and said:&quot;One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met.&quot;Before Ed, it was rapper Jelly Roll, who was spotted making high praises of Taylor Swift. Roll's compliments later got him a wholesome 4-word reply from Travis Kelce.