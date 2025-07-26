  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's latest IG post signals the couple's "more in sync than ever"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's latest IG post signals the couple's "more in sync than ever"

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:38 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's latest IG post hints couple's seriousness towards relationship (Image Credit: GETTY)

Travis Kelce's latest Instagram post featuring pictures with Taylor Swift has been going viral across social media. Interestingly, it was the Chiefs' tight end's first social media post dedicated to the “Blank Space” singer. According to PEOPLE, it was a sign from Kelce that his relationship with Swift has been better and stronger.

Ad

On Friday, an unnamed source told the publication that Kelce intentionally posted pictures with Swift on his Instagram, noting that the couple has maintained utmost privacy around their romance since day 1. It was the tight end's way of proving his seriousness in the relationship, per the source.

“(It) wasn't random," the source said. "It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become. They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With training camp starting earlier this week, Travis Kelce's focus shifted towards football, considering that it has been speculated to be his last NFL season. However, apart from football, Kelce has also been acting as a support pillar for Swift's family as they recovered from a major crisis.

Last week, Taylor's father, Scott Swift, underwent heart surgery, and the “Willow” singer has been spending more time with him and her mother, Andrea, ever since. In fact, according to a report from Daily Mail, the Chiefs' tight end has been selflessly helping the Swifts get through this tough time.

Ad
“This was their first crisis together, and Travis was doing everything right," the source said. "If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”

Taylor Swift received compliments from Travis Kelce's dad, Ed

Taylor Swift has been close to Travis Kelce's family, especially his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. The two have often praised Swift for her sweet nature. On Tuesday, Ed was exclusively interviewed by The Daily Mail. During a segment of his interview, he praised the "All Too Well" singer's nature and said:

Ad
"One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met."

Before Ed, it was rapper Jelly Roll, who was spotted making high praises of Taylor Swift. Roll's compliments later got him a wholesome 4-word reply from Travis Kelce.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications