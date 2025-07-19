Taylor Swift ‘ready to marry’ Travis Kelce after Chiefs TE proved to be ‘total caregiver’ during singer’s family crisis: Report

Travis Kelce has proved to be an ideal son-in-law for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea. The Swifts have been going through tough times, as the “Blank Space” singer’s father, Scott, recovered from major heart surgery. With Swift spending more time taking care of her family, the Chiefs' tight end, too, has turned his “caretaker” mode on to help them out.

According to the Daily Mail’s exclusive report released on Friday, Scott Swift underwent a successful quintuple bypass surgery earlier this week. Since day one, Kelce has offered his dedicated support to Swift and her family, helping them get through this highly emotional phase.

An insider told the publication that it was the tight end’s selflessness in becoming a support pillar for the Swifts that has brought surety to the “All Too Well” singer about marrying him. Talking about how this family crisis brought Kelce and Swift even more close.

“This was their first crisis together and Travis was doing everything right," the insider said. "If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”

The insider further explained that Taylor Swift’s focus was more towards her mother’s health concerns than her father, noting that he has “always been in great shape.” Therefore, when Scott was diagnosed with his health scare, the details of which have been kept private so far, Swift was surprised.

Adam Sandler praises Travis Kelce for being a ‘nice guy’

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler reflected back on his friendship with Travis Kelce. Sandler praised the Chiefs' tight end as a funny individual and someone who reminded him of all the good buddies the actor grew up with in high school.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with,” Sandler said. “When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Apart from offering his support during the tough time, Travis Kelce stood alongside Taylor Swift during her biggest career accomplishment when she reclaimed her master recordings. According to a report, Kelce’s presence made that career milestone even “more special” for Swift.

