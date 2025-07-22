Taylor Swift gets applauded by Travis Kelce's dad Ed as he describes special relationship with 14x Grammy winner

Taylor Swift has embraced a special relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce's family, whether it's with his brother Jason Kelce or his parents Ed and Donna. The Chiefs tight end's parents and brother have made multiple statements highlighting their bond with the &quot;Blank Space&quot; singer. Recently, the 14-time Grammy winner received a special compliment from Ed Kelce.On Tuesday, The Daily Mail released an exclusive interview with Ed, during which he opened up about his relationship with the &quot;All Too Well&quot; singer. Kelce St. applauded Swift for two praise-worthy character traits. He said:&quot;One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met.&quot;Before launching praises for Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce shed light on being surrounded by less fan attention compared to his ex-wife Donna and sons Travis and Jason Kelce. Ed admitted to having found it &quot;pretty crazy&quot; that he doesn't get recognized as much as his other family members. He said:&quot;It borders on the surreal. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that... It's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it. I've been to six Super Bowls. Can you believe that?&quot;Travis Kelce's dad Ed claimed TE and Taylor Swift achieved normalcy in high-end relationshipAfter almost two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally achieved normalcy in their attention-centric relationship. In fact, it was the Chiefs' tight end's father, Ed, who brought this low-key relationship achievement of the couple to light. During an interview with &quot;Nine News&quot; earlier this year, Ed said:&quot;I think they really, really enjoy each other's company. They've had a whirlwind romance, you know? They finally have time like a normal couple. Girl, she's not doing the heiress turn.&quot;&quot;He's not playing football. Just to exhale,&quot; Ed added. &quot;Not as though—certainly—the relationship, on either one of their parts, is because of what the other does, all right? Or their notoriety.&quot;Taylor Swift has been going through a major family crisis as his father Scott recovered from heart surgery. Travis Kelce has reportedly been a strong support for Swift and her family during this tough phase.