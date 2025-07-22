  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Not falling for the propaganda" - Chargers fans refuse to believe in Quentin Johnston as WR makes stunning catch in training camp

"Not falling for the propaganda" - Chargers fans refuse to believe in Quentin Johnston as WR makes stunning catch in training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:34 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

In the 2023 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers acquired WR Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick. In two seasons, the ex-TCU Horned Frogs star started 21 of the 32 games he's played for the team. Johnston has recorded a total of 1142 yards and 10 TDs receiving.

Ad

On Monday, a training camp clip of Johnston from training camp went viral on social media. The wide receiver caught a stunning long pass from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans share their thoughts and reactions to Johnston's catch. Some were unconvinced about him having a successful 2025 campaign.

"Not falling for the propaganda," one fan commented.
"Until I see it in season, multiple times without a drop in- between, I'll believe it lol," another fan said.
"Real ones know that was almost a drop and if the corner playing physical, it is," this fan wrote.
Ad

Others were excited to see Quentin Johnston in action after becoming the highlight of Day 1 of training camp.

"HES CATCHING I LOVE THIS," one fan said.
"Eat it haters. Embrace the bolt," another fan commented.
"Good job Q," this fan stated.

Last season, Quentin Johnston helped the Chargers qualify for the playoffs under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. In 15 regular season games, he recorded 711 yards and eight TDs receiving. They lost to the Texans in the wild-card playoff round.

Ad

Quentin Johnston opens up about veteran WR Mike Williams' retirement

After spending last season with the Steelers, wide receiver Mike Williams was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March. He signed a one-year deal worth $6 million and would have lined up alongside Johnston. However, on July 17, Williams announced his retirement.

After the sudden departure of the veteran, Quentin Johnston will be expected to take up more responsibility this upcoming season. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnston shared his thoughts on the situation.

Ad
"At this point, we're just treating it like the next man up," Jonhston said. "Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving."

The Chargers kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Chiefs in September.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications