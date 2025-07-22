"Not falling for the propaganda" - Chargers fans refuse to believe in Quentin Johnston as WR makes stunning catch in training camp

In the 2023 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers acquired WR Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick. In two seasons, the ex-TCU Horned Frogs star started 21 of the 32 games he's played for the team. Johnston has recorded a total of 1142 yards and 10 TDs receiving.On Monday, a training camp clip of Johnston from training camp went viral on social media. The wide receiver caught a stunning long pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. Check out the clip below:Fans share their thoughts and reactions to Johnston's catch. Some were unconvinced about him having a successful 2025 campaign.&quot;Not falling for the propaganda,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Until I see it in season, multiple times without a drop in- between, I'll believe it lol,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Real ones know that was almost a drop and if the corner playing physical, it is,&quot; this fan wrote.Others were excited to see Quentin Johnston in action after becoming the highlight of Day 1 of training camp.&quot;HES CATCHING I LOVE THIS,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Eat it haters. Embrace the bolt,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Good job Q,&quot; this fan stated.Last season, Quentin Johnston helped the Chargers qualify for the playoffs under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. In 15 regular season games, he recorded 711 yards and eight TDs receiving. They lost to the Texans in the wild-card playoff round.Quentin Johnston opens up about veteran WR Mike Williams' retirementAfter spending last season with the Steelers, wide receiver Mike Williams was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March. He signed a one-year deal worth $6 million and would have lined up alongside Johnston. However, on July 17, Williams announced his retirement.After the sudden departure of the veteran, Quentin Johnston will be expected to take up more responsibility this upcoming season. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnston shared his thoughts on the situation.&quot;At this point, we're just treating it like the next man up,&quot; Jonhston said. &quot;Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving.&quot;The Chargers kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Chiefs in September.