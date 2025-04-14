Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is an interesting draft prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He is among the best CB talents in college football last season

Johnson had his season disrupted by injuries (shoulder contusion, turf toe) and even injured his hamstring in the offseason. Many mock drafts had him as a lock to be a first-round pick, but with some concerns, it isn't much of a lock anymore.

After missing the second half of the 2024-25 season, Johnson was unable to participate in combine drills or at Michigan's Pro Day. He was able to work out for teams on Monday, though, at Michigan.

Per NFL draft analyst for The Atheltic, Dane Bruger, Johnson did not participate in the 40-yard dash during his workout on Monday in Michigan. A few notable results include a 37" vertical and a 4.33 short shuttle. His workout was described as an 'above average' and very smooth during positional drills.

As a result of not participating in the 40-yard dash, some fans are concerned and think it will hurt his draft stock a little.

"No 40, not a first rounder to me!, one fan posted.

"No 40 means not top 27. Hopefully the Lions don’t get him," another fan replied.

"No 40 is a tell... Ddefinitely closer to 4.6 than 4.4," a fan said.

While some fans are concerned about Will Johnson not running the 40-yard dash, others are not. Several fans pointed out that people look too much into the 40-yard dash workout. Others pointed out that Johnson just needed to prove to NFL teams that he was healthy.

"40 yard dash obsessed fans are so weird to me. If you aren’t blazing fast, running it only hurts you. AZ Thomas for example," one fan tweeted.

"People put way too much stock in 40-yard dashes. Do y'all know Kalon Barnes? Fastest 40 by a corner of all time? Yeah dude didn’t last past his rookie year. If he can play, he can play. And Will Johnson can DEFINITELY play," another fan wrote.

"Still my CB1... 40 times are the most overrated part of the pre-draft process. Instincts, FBI, movement patterns, and actual skill matters more than being fast out of a 'track stance,'" a fan said.

Travis Hunter and Will Johnson highlight the best cornerback prospects

Will Johnson during COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Michigan at Illinois - Source: Getty

This year's cornerback draft class isn't the strongest. Despite that, Will Johnson and versatile Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter highlight the CBs entering this year's draft.

Hunter is widely viewed as the best overall prospect in the draft, being an effective two-way starter on the field. It's still anyone's guess if he will play CB or WR in the NFL, but either way, he is expected to go in the top five.

Because of Johnson's size and ball-hawking skills (three career pick-sixes), many view him as a top cornerback, with the only concern being his health.

Other top CB prospects include Texas' Jahdae Barron, Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison and East Carolina's Shavon Revel.

