"Not going to be vintage Aaron Rodgers": Analyst makes shares honest forecast on 4x NFL MVP's 2025 campaign with Steelers

Whether fans like it or not, Aaron Rodgers' upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers has become a highly popular topic around the NFL. After two tumultuous exits from the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, Rodgers will play his 21st season with his third team.

Ad

The Steelers need to show a better face than they did last season when Russell Wilson and Justin Fields (who replaces Rodgers on the Jets in 2025) led them to a 10-7 record, which included five consecutive losses.

During Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," analyst Kevin Clark detailed what the Steelers need to see from Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Courtney Croning: "We're going to play a game called Boom or Bust. Those three quarterbacks that I just mentioned, how do you see their seasons ending up in 2025? Let's start with Aaron Rodgers."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Clark: "Boom in the context of what they need from him. He's not going to be MVP 2021 Aaron Rodgers. They don't need that. They need the 14th, 15th best quarterback in football. That way, they can do the normal Steelers thing, win 10 games, rely on their defense, rely on that agent core, going all in the context of what they are. So, it's going to work. It's just not going to be vintage Aaron Rodgers. And that's okay."

Ad

Ad

Rodgers demonstrated last season that he's still a decent quarterback. He might not be at Tom Brady's level when he was 41, but Rodgers can still make things happen.

In his lone active season with the Jets, the four-time NFL MVP recorded 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This was his first season back after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023, which could create higher expectations for the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers will play his final season with the Steelers

After several months of rumors and speculation, Rodgers signed with the Steelers on a one-year, $13,650,000 deal. Before this decision, the veteran revealed his options were either to sign with Pittsburgh or retire.

Ad

While fans will have one more season of Rodgers, the player announced that 2025 would be his final campaign in the NFL. After spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl and four MVP trophies, he spent two years at MetLife Stadium.

The Steelers will try to give him a proper last dance with star players such as DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith on offense and Jalen Ramsey on defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.