"Not going to be vintage Aaron Rodgers": Analyst makes shares honest forecast on 4x NFL MVP's 2025 campaign with Steelers

Whether fans like it or not, Aaron Rodgers' upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers has become a highly popular topic around the NFL. After two tumultuous exits from the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, Rodgers will play his 21st season with his third team.
The Steelers need to show a better face than they did last season when Russell Wilson and Justin Fields (who replaces Rodgers on the Jets in 2025) led them to a 10-7 record, which included five consecutive losses.
During Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," analyst Kevin Clark detailed what the Steelers need to see from Aaron Rodgers in 2025.
Courtney Croning: "We're going to play a game called Boom or Bust. Those three quarterbacks that I just mentioned, how do you see their seasons ending up in 2025? Let's start with Aaron Rodgers."
Clark: "Boom in the context of what they need from him. He's not going to be MVP 2021 Aaron Rodgers. They don't need that. They need the 14th, 15th best quarterback in football. That way, they can do the normal Steelers thing, win 10 games, rely on their defense, rely on that agent core, going all in the context of what they are. So, it's going to work. It's just not going to be vintage Aaron Rodgers. And that's okay."
Rodgers demonstrated last season that he's still a decent quarterback. He might not be at Tom Brady's level when he was 41, but Rodgers can still make things happen.
In his lone active season with the Jets, the four-time NFL MVP recorded 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This was his first season back after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023, which could create higher expectations for the Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers will play his final season with the Steelers
After several months of rumors and speculation, Rodgers signed with the Steelers on a one-year, $13,650,000 deal. Before this decision, the veteran revealed his options were either to sign with Pittsburgh or retire.
While fans will have one more season of Rodgers, the player announced that 2025 would be his final campaign in the NFL. After spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl and four MVP trophies, he spent two years at MetLife Stadium.
The Steelers will try to give him a proper last dance with star players such as DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith on offense and Jalen Ramsey on defense.
