“Not gonna ask him to be Superman”: Ben Johnson sends strong message on Caleb Williams’ role in Bears offense ahead of Week 1 game vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has sent a message to quarterback Caleb Williams on his expected role in the team’s campaign this season. Johnson appeared on the show “Up &amp; Adams,” where he answered questions about his team and preparations ahead of the new season.The conversation shifted to his star quarterback, with the host asking if Williams’ mobility was a consideration for Johnson when taking the Bears’ job. He said:“Yeah, we have conversations about that all the time. Just playing with a little bit more discipline and structure within the system to distribute to the playmakers that we have on the perimeter. But at the same time, what has made him such a special player over the course of his career in college and in the pros so far has been that ability to create.&quot;And so I think he had one opportunity the other night, and we weren't able to connect on it. But I told him that's the secret sauce. We're not gonna ask him to be Superman all the time, but when those times present, that's where he needs to come through for us.”Caleb Williams' standout preseason performanceThe Bears won against the Buffalo Bills, 38-0, on Sunday. Caleb Williams made his preseason debut in the game and, as expected, was the star of the encounter. He took 13 snaps over two drives, completing six of 10 pass attempts for 107 yards and a score, earning a 103.6 passer rating, according to ESPN.Speaking to the press following the game, Johnson commented on Williams’ progress in practice. He said:“He’s really been locked in. Anytime you’re a young player, there’s usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that’s really been the story of this training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about it as we’ve gone through. And he’s had some really good practices, and he’s had a couple where it’s not good enough.”The Bears’ final preseason game is against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22. Following that, the team will look forward to their Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.