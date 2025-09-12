"Not a great situation": Mina Kimes casts doubt on Mac Jones leading 49ers offense after Brock Purdy's injury

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a blow with Brock Purdy's toe injury. The quarterback could miss up to five weeks of action, which has put Mac Jones in the spotlight.San Francisco signed Jones in the offseason to serve as Purdy's backup. However, analyst Mina Kimes has doubts about whether Jones can lead the 49ers' offense well in Purdy's absence.&quot;I am right of the belief that Kyle Shanahan did always want Mac Jones, because he just had a lot of the qualities it seemed as a prospect that Shanahan has been known to like in his quarterbacks,&quot; Kimes said on the &quot;Rich Eisen Show&quot; on Thursday. &quot;I question whether or not the situation around Mac Jones is good enough to enable this offense to keep rolling. We know (George) Kittle is out. Watching them in Week 1 against Seattle, the offensive line, to me, had a lot of problems. Brock Purdy was under pressure a lot, admittedly, again, like I said, against a very good defense.&quot;The run game looked just okay with (Christian) McCaffrey back. Of course, you don’t have Brandon Aiyuk. Ricky Pearsall looked good, but this is not Mac Jones getting into the Ferrari and being given the keys. If this was a couple of years ago, I would feel very different about him being slotted into this. And of course, Kyle Shanahan’s one of the best play callers in the business, but this is not a great situation that he is stepping into. So, I’m pretty skeptical of the Niners' offense with Mac Jones.The 49ers began their 2025 season with a 17-13 win over the Seahawks. However, since Purdy is injured, Jones is expected to lead the offense in San Francisco's Week 2 clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.Brock Purdy injury update: When will 49ers QB return?NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: ImagnAccording to reports, Brock Purdy is expected to miss 2-5 weeks of action with the 49ers while dealing with a turf toe variant and an issue in his non-throwing shoulder.49ers general manager John Lynch said that Purdy was &quot;week-to-week&quot; on Thursday.If Purdy misses two games, he would be expected to return for the 49ers' Week 4 contest at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.