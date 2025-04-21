"Not influenced by anything" - Lil Wayne claims all NFL teams "are salivating for" Travis Hunter

The NFL Draft 2025 is just a few days away, and teams are ready to pick from a young corps of talent to strengthen their sides. Colorado Buffaloes dual-skill wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is projected to get picked inside the top five. Rapper Lil Wayne, a die-hard NFL enthusiast, advocated for Hunter’s selection as the top pick.

On Monday, Wayne showed appreciation for Hunter during an appearance on The Travis Hunter Show.

“What you doing, they love it the most," Wayne said. "Travis, what you're doing is being you, you know what I mean, like it's so obvious that you're not influenced by anything. It's so obvious that you're not siding, you're not swayed, you're not swaying your moves that you're making in your personal life, is showing these people who you are."

Wayne also mentioned that all the NFL teams will be salivating over him.

“You got how many teams you got in the NFL? 32? You got 33 teams of salivating for you,” Wayne added. “When you hear them people thing like clearly the best player in this whole draft is Travis, that give me chills bro.”

Lil Wayne’s remarks about Hunter reference the bold career choices Hunter has made to date. He made headlines when he committed to Jackson State, an HBCU, under coach Deion Sanders while turning down offers from traditional powerhouse programs.

Hunter has also thrived as an offensive and defensive player, and he hopes to do the same in the NFL, which is uncommon in football.

Hunter's association with the rapper will continue as he has chosen Wayne’s APAA Sports Agency to represent his interests in the NFL.

How did Lil Wayne and Travis Hunter meet?

The 2009 Grammy Award winner first met Travis Hunter in person when Wayne visited Colorado University in January 2025. Accompanied by Coach Prime, Wayne met Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, who was a fan of Wayne’s music.

Before this meeting, they had come across each other when Hunter acknowledged Wayne, who was in attendance, during his speech after winning the Heisman Trophy in December.

