"Not my job to care what outside noise is" - Caleb Williams refuses to carry burden of Bears' losing season after tough rookie year

The Chicago Bears had a disastrous 2024 season, one that involved a head coach being fired, a record of 5-12, and a divisional positional rank of last place in the NFC North.

However, Caleb Williams has made clear in a recent media appearance on ESPN 1000's 'Waddle & Silvy' show that he did not have a bad individual season last year. Although he admitted that the win loss total was not where he wanted it to be, Williams highlighted how he was not feeling the pressure heading into his second season in the league.

The comments were uploaded on ESPN by NFL analyst Courtney Cronin in their recent article. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"Pressure's not a thing for me... It's not my job to care what the outside noise is and things like that. My job is take care of everything in here and go out there and play. I know we didn't win as many games as we wanted to last year, but I didn't go 20 [touchdowns] and 20 interceptions and things like that... I don't think I have pressure" Williams said.

Was Caleb Williams at fault for the Chicago Bears difficult 2024 season?

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams did not perform to the extremely high expectations that he had prior to the start of the campaign. However, he did have a solid season and was not majorly at fault for the Bears difficulties.

Williams finished the 2024 season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and 489 rushing yards for the Bears.

Although this stat line is strong, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Chicago football fans will be hoping that the star QB can improve and continue to develop to the NFL style of game in 2025. Chicago has talented players all around the offensive and defensive unit after a strong offseason, something that has expectations growing heading into the new year.

On offense, the Bears drastically improved the offensive line to help protect Williams and added TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III with premium draft capital in the 2025 selection process to provide even more talent and options for Williams to throw. Although he does not feel the pressure, Williams is expected to have a much better season this upcoming campaign.

