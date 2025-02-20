  • home icon
  • "Not a match made in heaven" - NFL analyst pessimistic on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson dynamic with Bears

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 20, 2025 05:55 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn
NFL analyst Jason Fitz doesn't believe that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and new coach Ben Johnson will mesh very well.

On "Inside Coverage" on Tuesday, Fitz explained that the success Johnson had as the offensive coordinator in Detroit was with a different style of quarterback than Williams. He believes the Bears will be blindsided by the nature of the pairing.

"Caleb and Ben Johnson never mesh. It's not a match made in heaven. I don't care what you say. Like Ben Johnson had success with a much different style of quarterback than Caleb. So Caleb won't mesh with Ben Johnson. This one's simple.

"All of a sudden they're back to the drawing board because they just spent all this money on the coach, and they're going to realize that it's not a good combo with the quarterback, and before you know what their offense is dysfunctional, and we're trying to figure out who's the real problem and who's getting fired."
Johnson's success in Detroit came with Jared Goff as signal-caller. Goff is the type of quarterback who looks to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Williams, on the other hand, is known for holding onto the ball for long periods in an attempt to extend plays. This is also a big reason why Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the league last year with 68 sacks.

Fitz finds it difficult to believe that Williams will be able to adapt his style of play to fit Johnson's offense.

Chicago Bears look to get back in the race for NFC North crown

NFL: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson introductory press conference - Source: Imagn
The Bears went 5-12 in the 2024 season, finishing last in the NFC North as the only team with a losing record. It was also rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' first season in the NFL. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner showed flashes of what made him special in college. However, perhaps with a new head coach, Williams will be able to unlock even more of his potential in his sophomore campaign.

Coach Johnson comes into a team with a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball alongside Williams. He's surrounded by DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift.

It will be interesting to see if he can right the ship in Chicago in 2025.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
