"Not a nuanced pocket player" - Greg Cosell makes feelings known on Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 NFL combine

The 2025 NFL is approaching, giving scouts and analysts a chance to evaluate this year's quarterback class in action. While some quarterbacks may choose not to throw at the event, Jalen Milroe will participate, making it an important opportunity for NFL evaluators to assess whether he can take the next step.

While being a guest on the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast," NFL analyst Greg Cosell discussed concerns regarding the Alabama quarterback Milroe ahead of the draft.

"His transition projection will be a function of what coaches and evaluators value in the quarterback position, because he's not really a nuanced pocket player," Cosell said.

"He's got a big arm, and he's dynamically explosive as a runner. He's got a physical presence. This guy when he runs, he almost looks like an old school fullback with dynamic speed."

Below is the full clip from the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast."

Jalen Milroe started two seasons with the Crimson Tide, finishing last season completing 205 of 319 passes (64.3%) for 2,844 yards, with 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also demonstrated his rushing ability, recording 168 carries for 726 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and 20 rushing touchdowns.

When will Jalen Milroe be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft?

The quarterback hierarchy in the 2025 NFL Draft has been more fluid than in most years, and Jalen Milroe has been a polarizing prospect regarding his draft position. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. addressed this earlier this month on "First Take," saying:

"Yeah, it just depends on who you talk to [about where Milroe will be drafted]. It's potential, rather than what you're seeing right now. You've gotta project, and you've gotta say, ' Where will he be in our offense, with our coordinators, our players, if he keeps devloping and evolving as a quarterback?'" (h/t On3)

Jalen Milroe may have to wait longer than expected on draft day, as he is projected to be selected around the third round.

