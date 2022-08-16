"Not an ounce of mental stability in the whole room" - NFL fans brutally troll Antonio Brown over his new post featuring Kanye West

It's been Antonio Brown's week so far, with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star doing his best to stay relevant after an acrimonious mid-season departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the latest edition of 'What's up with Antonio Brown?', the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver linked up with Kanye West for an unexplained reason.

#Putthatshiton #Doyodanceab I done link with Yethey done fucked upRose Gold AP Bussed UpPut that Shit On I done link with Ye they done fucked up Rose Gold AP Bussed UpPut that Shit On #Putthatshiton #Doyodanceab https://t.co/7KodYF8t16

The last thing NFL Twitter needed was an invitation to pile on Antonio Brown, but here we are.

This isn't the first time Brown has linked with Kanye West, with the former Bucs man named president of Donda Sports by West back in February. Nevertheless, even if Brown's latest collaboration leads to something, NFL Twitter is having a field day with their linkup.

Heather Whited @HeatherWhited1 @AB84 Sheesh, not an ounce of metal stability in the whole room @AB84 Sheesh, not an ounce of metal stability in the whole room 😬

Travis Nail 🇨🇦✌️ @TacoSpacePirate @RookieRocc @AB84 Someone could probably write a doctoral dissertation about these two and their mental health. At least Kanye is (I believe) seeking help for his. @RookieRocc @AB84 Someone could probably write a doctoral dissertation about these two and their mental health. At least Kanye is (I believe) seeking help for his.

Keen-eyed Twitter users also spotted an owl nestled on Brown's shoulder.

Dan Spencer @Spence1013 @AB84 Am I drunk or is an owl sitting on AB’s shoulder?! @AB84 Am I drunk or is an owl sitting on AB’s shoulder?!

Antonio Brown recently channeled his inner Kanye when he endorsed a graphic of a quote with quite possibly the wildest take in the NFL, claiming that his biggest regret was not being able to watch himself do his thing on the field. While that post itself was followed by a barrage of claims that he was suffering from CTE, Brown's recent post just furthered the agenda.

Antonio Brown angling for NFL comeback?

There have been murmurs of Brown possibly making a comeback to the NFL. Brown last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was cut from the team in January after he stormed off the field mid-game during the third quarter in a game against the New York Jets.

There has been little interest in the wide receiver since he recently hinted to TMZ that he'd be open to making a comeback.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open https://t.co/je2tqkz6BK

In light of the Dallas Cowboys fielding a couple of injury concerns in their receiving corps, Brown asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to "call me" to calm the storm.

Brown also told TMZ he misses his former teammate Tom Brady, who convinced him to join the Bucs. The former Bucs wide receiver said he misses catching passes from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, calling him a "true friend."

It appears highly unlikely, however, that the Cowboys will reach out to Brown, considering the baggage he brings.

As things stand in Dallas, CeeDee Lamb is their only option at wide receiver, with Michael Gallup and James Washington set to be out for a while.

Gallup told reporters last week that it was unlikely he'd be available for Week 1 after sustaining a ligament tear in Week 17 last season, while Washington's expected to be out for 6-10 weeks with a fractured right foot.

