Not Shedeur Sanders, NFL insider names one QB Saints could eye to replace injured Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints might pivot from Shedeur Sanders to Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough amid Derek Carr's shoulder injury concerns. While Sanders has dominated draft conversations, an NFL insider believes Shough could be the surprise answer to the Saints' QB dilemma.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini shared information about Shough after Nick Underhill reported the QB's visit with New Orleans on Friday.

Underhill broke the news on social media that Shough was meeting with the Saints as part of their pre-draft evaluation process.

"Recently I spoke with an NFL head coach who believes Shough will become the best QB in this class," Russini tweeted on Friday.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported that Carr might miss the entire 2025 season due to shoulder surgery, dramatically altering the team's draft strategy.

Tyler Shough or Shedeur Sanders: Hidden gem or injury risk?

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Tyler Shough's college journey included stops at Oregon and Texas Tech before landing at Louisville. With the Red Raiders, he faced three consecutive season-ending injuries (collarbone, left shoulder, broken fibula) that limited his development.

His fortunes changed with the Cardinals in 2024. Shough completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions. This led to Louisville finishing with an 8-4 record.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 219 pounds, Shough offers prototypical size and good athleticism. Scouts praised his compact arm release and ball placement but noted that he needs work on lower body mechanics and progression reads.

Unlike Shedeur Sanders, who might require the Saints' ninth overall pick, Shough is projected as a Day 3 selection. It gives New Orleans flexibility to address other needs early.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports highlighted the Saints' predicament.

"Now everybody knows getting a quarterback in the NFL draft went from a possibility for the Saints to practically a necessity," Schwab wrote on Friday.

The QB urgency has potentially weakened the Saints' leverage. Teams know New Orleans needs a QB, affecting potential trade scenarios ahead of and behind their ninth pick.

First-year coach Kellen Moore faces a tough situation. The original plan likely involved Sanders developing behind Carr; however, they might need someone ready to play immediately.

If Carr misses significant time, the Saints could turn to Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener as stopgaps. However, Schwab noted that this approach "probably won't lead to much success in 2025."

Shough has experience in multiple offensive systems — both shotgun and under-center formations, spread and pro-style attack. This could make him more prepared for immediate action despite his draft projection.

