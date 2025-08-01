"Not shocked he wants out": Ryan Clark rips Cowboys after Micah Parsons requests trade to COO Stephen Jones

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark spoke on the Micah Parsons saga on Friday. After months of silence from the Dallas Cowboys' front office regarding a new contract, the four-year veteran defensive end shared a strong message on social media to discuss his love for the team, how much he wanted to continue to play with them and his attempts to do so.However, he grew tired of waiting to hear back from the front office and announced he no longer wished to play for the team and requested a trade. This move turned heads, from teammates to media members, considering that Parsons was still cordial to ownership despite the lack of progress in negotiations.Many who reacted took the tone of support for Micah Parsons, with Jerry Jones appearing to rekindle his trend of delaying tactics.Clark took to Instagram to share a message about this situation, siding with the former Penn State product and calling out the Cowboys' GM for letting this situation get out of control.&quot;Of course Micah spoke up. Jerry Jones may have 'thought' he had a deal done, but he knew it wasn’t done the right way! Now here we are. The Jones’ have been taken shots daily because they thought they’d gotten over, &amp; people spinning 1 sided narratives. Not shocked he wants out!&quot; he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Clark added that it was fair and right for Parsons to want to have his agent involved in the negotiations, given the stakes in a potential new deal (one of the richest in NFL history).The retired safety blames the treatment Parsons received upon landing in training camp for his frustrations towards this situation. Despite being limited to 13 games in 2025 due to injuries, Parsons still posted 43 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.CeeDee Lamb sends 3-word message after Micah Parsons requests a trade from DallasAlthough it was expected to some degree, Parsons' decision turned the NFL upside down. Everybody had something to say about Micah Parsons' request, including teammate CeeDee Lamb. The veteran wide receiver shared a simple three-word message to express his disappointment in how things unfolded.&quot;SMH&quot; (which stands for 'shaking my head'), Lamb wrote on an Instagram story.The Cowboys were close to having a drama-free training camp, but Parsons caused a stir with his request barely a month before kick-off. Several teams would be interested in his services, from postseason contenders to rebuilding squads, but time will tell what's next for the defensive end.