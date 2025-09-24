"Not surprised by anything anymore": Russell Wilson reveals true feelings after being benched for Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson shared his impressions on being benched ahead of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The one-time Super Bowl champion struggled to get things going with the New York Giants, completing 65 of 110 pass attempts for a career-low 59.1% completion, racking up 778 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. The Giants are starting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, picked with the No. 25 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, to take over from Wilson against the 3-0 LA Chargers. Speaking on this situation on Wednesday, Russell Wilson told reporters he wasn't surprised by the call. &quot;I think I'm not surprised by anything anymore, but also too, at the same time, they made two good plays, and the game was kind of, kind of back and forth tight, you know, just didn't go our way,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;So sometimes you feel like it's, it's, you know, you feel like, in the moment, you feel like you're at the end of something, or something's heavy. &quot;And I think for me, you know, I just believe I'm, I'm still in round five, round six, and that's, that's my mentality, and I think that's part of you just continue to fight and continue to stand up, continue to believe in you, continue to believe in those around you, continue to speak life. He added: &quot;And I think winners, they don't pick and choose. Leaders don't pick and choose when they want to lead and when they when they want to help, help and communicate like a winner.&quot;Russell Wilson went 18 of 32 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, tallying 160 yards and zero touchdowns against two interceptions and two sacks. He posted a passer rating of 43.8 in a game in which Giants fans booed him.Russell Wilson's career has been on the decline in the past four yearsRussell Wilson is no longer the same quarterback who led the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in the mid-2010s. The veteran was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2021 after a chaotic exit from Seattle.He didn't play like his Seahawks version at all, and fans started noticing he was on a downward slide in form. Sean Payton benched him in 2023, which prompted his exit to Pittsburgh. Things didn't go exactly well with the Steelers before Wilson hit the free agency in 2025, when the Giants acquired him.It remains to be seen if he sees the field again this season or if Jameis Winston also overtakes him on Brian Daboll's pecking order.