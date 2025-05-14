"Not a wise investment": NFL analyst pours cold water on Will Howard's hype despite minicamp exploits

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard has turned heads, showing poise and leadership at the rookie minicamp. However, not everyone shares the growing optimism surrounding this year's No. 185 pick.

Pittsburgh beat writer Brian Batko voiced caution about the rising expectations for Howard.

During a recent discussion about Howard's potential, Batko addressed the excitement building around him after his impressive showing at the Steelers' rookie minicamp held last week.

"Well, I'm not that optimistic," Batko said on Wednesday, via Steelers Nation. "Look, betting on any sixth-rounder to have a great career is just not a wise investment. You're gonna lose a lot more than you win."

Despite having opportunities to select higher-rated quarterback prospects earlier in the draft, Pittsburgh waited until the sixth round to take Howard.

The Steelers see potential in Will Howard beyond draft position

Brian Batko added that Pittsburgh likes Will Howard, but the expectations on him should be tempered.

"But I do like Will Howard and, more important, I'm pretty comfortable saying there are people in the organization who really like Will Howard and thought he was a much better prospect than where they landed him," Batko said on Wednesday, via Steelers Nation. "Does that mean he'll pan out? Not at all. But it's his first month as a pro. We don't have to call him Josh Allen Jr. or Big Ben 2.0, we really don't."

The rookie quarterback made a strong first impression at the team's minicamp. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted Howard's leadership qualities were on display during practice sessions.

"We only got to watch the morning sessions, and they were walkthroughs," Fittipaldo said on Tuesday. "But I will say this: I was impressed with Howard's command of the huddle and how he interacted with teammates. You can tell he's a quality leader."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin specifically watched for Howard's communication skills and command of the offense during the rookie minicamp.

"Huddle command and communication, the ability to regurgitate new information," Tomlin said on Monday, via TribLive's Joe Rutter. "I don't want to underscore how difficult it is to receive verbiage from a play caller and have to regurgitate it to 10 others who are waiting for it."

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has drawn comparisons between Howard and Josh Allen, although Batko believes such comparisons are premature. Instead, he points to Howard's physical abilities and football intelligence as reasons for measured excitement.

The path forward remains challenging for Howard. With Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with the Steelers, he would likely have time to develop. If Rodgers doesn't join the team, Howard could compete for playing time, but Mason Rudolph would be favored for the starting role.

Howard's next opportunity to impress will be during organized team activities, which begin on May 27.

