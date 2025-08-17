  • home icon
  "Not a world where Jimmy Garoppolo should start": Ex-Packers QB backs Stetson Bennett as Matthew Stafford's successor after showing off vs. Chargers

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 17, 2025 05:56 GMT
Stetson Bennett Rams
The Los Angeles Rams acquired Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was placed on the non-football illness/reserve list in September 2023. However, Bennett is now back and making a statement this preseason.

Bennett was named the Rams' starting quarterback during last week's 31-21 victory against the Dallas Cowboys. He tallied 188 yards and two TDs passing. The quarterback put up another impressive performance during Saturday's 23-22 victory over the Chargers.

The ex-Georgia Bulldogs star completed 28 of the 40 passes attempted. Stetson Bennett recorded 324 yards and three TDs passing. After this showcase, ex-Packers QB Kurt Benkert gave him his vote of confidence as Matthew Stafford's backup over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

"There's not a world where Jimmy G should start over Stetson if Stafford misses time. There may alos be WR casualties if so," Benkert wrote in a tweet on X.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been underwhelming with his performance over the past few seasons. He joined the Rams last season and played just one game. The team decided to re-sign the veteran QB to a one-year deal in March.

The Rams enter the 2025 season with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback. He has held this position since joining the team in 2021 and has led them to three playoff appearances. Last season, the Rams finished 1st in the NFC West with a 10-7 record. They qualified for the playoffs, but unfortunately lost to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Stetson Bennett's hero play helped Rams secure victory over Chargers in heated preseason showdown

At the start of the fourth quarter, Jim Harbaugh's team had a 22-17 lead over the Rams after Luke Grimms' 66-yard punt return. However, Stetson Bennett and his offense kept pushing on before finally getting a breakthrough in the final seconds of the game.

He initially threw a deep ball down the field to Mario Williams during a 4th and 10 play to keep the game alive. Following a timeout, the quarterback sealed a cinematic victory for his team after he found Tru Edwards with an eight-yard TD pass.

The Rams kick off the season with a Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on September 7 at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
