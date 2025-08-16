"They're not a threat to win Super Bowl": NFL insider drops verdict on Matthew Stafford's back injury after Sean McVay's recent update

The Los Angeles Rams will square up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night for their second preseason matchup of 2025. The Rams' primary quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is nowhere to be seen owing to a back injury that he incurred earlier this week.

Head coach Sean McVay broke the news on Monday (Aug 11) that Stafford would be sidelined for the remaining part of the practice and on Friday he updated that the quarterback will make some throws on Saturday and will evaluate accordingly. However, he refused to spill more on the injury or give clarity about its nature.

He added that it's more pain and functional issues that are stopping Stafford from making a full return. Reacting to this whole situation, NFL insider Chris Boussard claimed Stafford is done with the prime phase of his career.

The veteran quarterback is 37. According to Broussard, he is no Tom Brady, and it would be unfair to expect a prime level of efficiency and competence.

“He had a whole off-season to rest and relax, and he can't. His back is aching, he can't play. Then he goes out, throws 68 passes. It shouldn't be a lot for a star in the NFL. And then he couldn't pass after that. He couldn't practice the next day.

"So, he's 37 years old. Like which Brady has changed everybody's thinking, but 37 used to be considered old and still is for some guys,” Broussard said on Friday's episode of First Things First. [Timestamp - 2:00]

The veteran analyst didn't cut Stafford altogether from the equation; however, he did make a prediction that the Rams aren't a Super Bowl contender anymore.

“I do think he's going to play the majority of the season. I could even be wrong about that. But, I just think he's going to be limited. They're (Rams) not a threat to win the Super Bowl, even if they get to the Super Bowl,” he added.

Kirk Cousins' trade rumor to replace Matthew Stafford appears unlikely

Earlier this week, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero spilled a theory on how Sean McVay could add more depth to the QB room.

He suggested that Falcons QB Cousins might be a potential target for the Rams since he is highly unlikely to start for Atlanta and that he could be a major addition in LA. However, his $27.5 million paycheck might create a lot of strain on the Rams' cap space.

Although it would be just $10 million in case the Falcons opt to pay $17.5 million of his guaranteed money, Cousins’ addition won't solve the Rams' long-term issues.

Former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is already part of the roster and could be utilized temporarily until McVay pulls off a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2026 season.

