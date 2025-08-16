  • home icon
Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight? Rams QB's status explored for preseason game vs Chargers

By Nishant
Published Aug 16, 2025 13:59 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn

Matthew Stafford is entering his 17th season in the NFL. The 37-year-old led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the franchise after leaving the Detroit Lions after 12 campaigns. The veteran quarterback did not play in the Rams' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, leaving head coach Sean McVay to turn to Stetson Bennett.

Will Matthew Stafford play tonight?

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Matthew Stafford is unlikely to suit up for the L.A. derby. The 37-year-old has been struggling with a back issue that has kept him away from action for most of the training camp and preseason practices.

The former Pro Bowler missed the jog-through sessions and joint practice this week. The Rams HC announced that Stafford will work out on Saturday.

“Hopefully [his back] responds a little bit better,” McVay said.
Stafford was expected to take part in more practice sessions after throwing 68 passes in the team facility last week. McVay said the Rams' QB didn't feel good enough to throw a couple of days later, and the coaching staff decided against practicing.

Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 31-21 win against the Cowboys. Since Jimmy Garoppolo will not take the field in the preseason, McVay might start Bennett on Saturday as well.

Sean McVay opens up about Matthew Stafford's injury

Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc in his back, which has become the biggest question mark for the Rams. McVay was asked about the QB's injury on Thursday and said that the injury is related to both function and injury management.

"We're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said.
Earlier this week, McVay also addressed the possibility of Stafford undergoing surgery.

"That hasn't been a conversation that we've had," McVay said. "There's been a lot of conversations about what's the best method of how we want to approach it. That hasn't been something that comes up."

McVay and the Rams hope to field a healthy Stafford in the Week 1 clash against the Texans. If not, Garoppolo is most likely to suit up in the veteran's absence. Bennett was impressive in the first game of the season and might see the pitch as well.

Edited by John Maxwell
