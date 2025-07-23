Rams HC Sean McVay shares concerning Matthew Stafford update heading into training camp

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared a concerning update on Matthew Stafford on Tuesday as the team reported for training camp.“Matthew’s feeling good,” McVay said before revealing Stafford is dealing with back soreness that’s already reshaping his camp schedule.“It’s not anything new,” McVay added. “Going into year 17, we were going to take a modified approach with him. He had a little bit of soreness in his back that kind of crept up when he was… He’s been throwing, feeling good. It’s not anything that’s necessarily new, something that he’s dealt with before.”Stafford inked a two-year, $84 million extension this offseason. He will be sidelined during the first block of camp and is expected to return after the five-day acclimation period. The Rams plan to lean on Jimmy Garoppolo in his absence.McVay said it’s all about having Stafford “mentally, physically, [and] emotionally” ready for the grind. But at 36, any hint of back issues is a red flag, especially with the Rams still banking on Stafford to carry the offense.The Rams are walking a tightrope: preserve their aging QB or risk starting the season without their $84 million man fully locked in.Also read: &quot;I had such a negative feeling about it&quot;: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals true feelings on prenup before marrying Rams QBSean McVay has plans in place to ease Matthew Stafford back to 100%McVay isn’t sweating on Stafford’s absence from the early days of Rams training camp. The Rams HC outlined a calculated approach to ease Stafford back after a five-day acclimation period.“Just that first block is what we anticipate,” McVay said, breaking down the schedule into a careful mix of practices, walkthroughs, and recovery days.Stafford will have one day off in each four-day block. It’s a load-management strategy the Rams are also applying to other vets to keep them fresh for Week 1.“I think growth does demand a discomfort in terms of setting those right calluses, but not unnecessarily pushing the envelope from a sports performance perspective where guys feel worn down before you’ve even played one of these 17 that you’re guaranteed,” McVay added.The goal is to keep No. 9 upright and ready when it matters most.Also read: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares concerning health update ahead of 2025 ESPYs attendance with Rams QB