Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares concerning health update ahead of 2025 ESPYs attendance with Rams QB

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, had long started preparing for her attendance at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. The LA Rams quarterback presented an award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award was for Gatorade Best Male and Female Player of the Year.

However, the day before Matthew walked on the stage, Kelly Stafford dealt with a major health setback. The podcaster updated her Instagram story on Tuesday with a picture of her sitting on the couch with a medical drip attached to her arm.

"Fine, but damn I have felt better," Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares concerning health update ahead of 2025 ESPYs attendance (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

While Kelly admitted she was not "fine," she kept the details of her health setback private. The photo was followed by another Instagram story, which featured a picture of multiple boxes laying on the floor. According to Kelly, those had different dresses she ordered for herself and her daughters for the ESPYs.

"Espys," Kelly wrote. "Waited too long, ordered dressed that got here yesterday. Tried them on last night. Only 2 fit without alterations. Girls only liked one. I might trip and fall because it's a little long. Don't judge, I'm tired."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly grew emotional while reacting to Texas flood devastation

According to The Guardian, around 134 people lost their lives to the Texas flood. Kelly Stafford was emotional and shared her heartbreaking reaction to it in last week's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast.

"We're sending our girls to sleepaway camp for the first time this year," Kelly said on July 10 (03:46). "They're so excited. I imagine those girls were so excited to get to go to this camp. For it to end like that is just so hard. I can't put my feet in these parents' shoes right now."

Before Kelly, it was Matthew Stafford who shared his emotions about the Texas flood devastation, expressing how it was "an awful thing to see."

Kelly also shared her true feelings about having signed a prenup with the Rams quarterback, which came through another episode of her podcast.

