"I had such a negative feeling about it": Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals true feelings on prenup before marrying Rams QB

Like most celebrity couples, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married. While they have kept the details of the prenup private, Kelly Stafford recently shared her honest opinion on having it during Monday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast.

The podcaster started by revealing that she and Matthew Stafford. "talked about prenups even before getting engaged." While initially, she had a bad feeling about signing a prenup, Kelly eventually decided to focus on the bigger picture instead.

"I was very naive and was like, ‘I feel like we’re planning our divorce before getting married. I don’t really love the idea,’" Kelly said [Timestamp: 15:34]. "But then again I had to look in the other direction and say, ‘Well, if we never get divorced, we’ll never need it anyway.' So why wouldn’t I."

Moving forward in the podcast, Kelly admitted that she never wanted her initial "negative feeling" of signing a prenup to affect her wedding. That was why, instead of waiting until the wedding, the couple started to work on the legalities of the agreement shortly after their engagement.

"I told him, ‘I don’t want to get near the wedding. I don’t want to have to think about it.’ Again, at this moment I had such a negative feeling about it. I knew that I loved this man and he loved me. This is what had to happen," Kelly further added.

Even though signing the prenup came out as an uncomfortable decision, Kelly admitted to being "totally fine" with it later on. It has been 10 years since the couple tied the knot and the two seemed to be totally enjoying their married life.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected back on the initial dating days with Rams QB

During a guest appearance in an episode of the "Give Them Lala" podcast in March, Kelly Stafford reflected on her initial romance with the Rams quarterback at the University of Georgia. Kelly claimed to have a "love-hate" relationship with Matthew.

"Matthew and I met at the University of Georgia," Kelly said. "He played football, I cheered, Kelly said. "It was a very college relationship, love-hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot."

Having been married for more than a decade, the couple has experienced the ups and downs of marriage. Kelly previously confessed to having treated Matthew with "worst behavior" during her IVF treatment.

