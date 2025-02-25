"Not worth the risk" - Radio host warns NFL teams against drafting Abdul Carter over injury concerns as DE decides to skip combine

The news that potential No. 1 overall pick Abdul Carter will not work out at the combine has sent shockwaves through draft circles. NFL insider Adam Schefter first broke the news that Carter will not work out this week at the combine due to a shoulder injury.

Ad

This led to radio host Luke Arcaini calling any team that drafts Carter "stupid." On Monday, he tweeted:

"Any team would be stupid to draft this kid. That injury is real, it’s not worth the risk!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aracaini was replying to Schefter's tweet. Carter's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey conveyed the information to Schefter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter first suffered the injury in the quarterfinal game against Boise State on Dec. 31. He played through the injury the following week in the semifinal against Notre Dame. However, he has only recently been cleared by doctors to start training again.

“We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” Rosenhaus said in a statement released through Schefter.

Ad

Abdul Carter is expected to take part in the physical exams by teams and team interviews at the NFL draft combine that kicks off in Indianapolis this week. The teams will also have additional information from Dr. Dan Cooper, who examined Carter's shoulder in Dallas earlier this month. He did not undergo surgery for the injury.

Carter will instead work out on his pro day on March 28.

Abdul Carter is a top 5 player on most big boards

Abdul Carter is the unanimous top pass rusher in this year's draft and is considered one of the top five overall draft prospects. NFL draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Todd McShay have Carter as the top prospect while ESPN's Mel Kiper has him second behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Ad

Carter spent three seasons at Penn State. He broke out last season with a new hybrid defensive end/pass-rushing linebacker role reminiscent of fellow Penn State alum Micah Parsons. He had twelve sacks and was voted as a unanimous All-American.

It is unlikely that this injury will cause Carter to plummet down draft boards. Still, teams will need to evaluate the medical examination results closely to see if they are comfortable drafting him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.