Notes from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic and LIU Pro Days: CB Chigozie Anusiem makes scouts stand up and take notice

Tuesday got off to a late start on the pro day calendar, yet one late round defensive tackle impressed teams. Colorado State also had two defensive players who starred during their workout on Monday. Here are updates from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic and LIU.

Colorado State Pro Day

The CSU pro-day took place on Monday and there were some terrific performances.

Edge rusher Mohamed Kamara stood on most of this numbers from his outstanding Combine workout. Kamara did run the short shuttle (4.45 seconds) and three cone (7.34 seconds). He was then put through a bunch of pass rushing drills by the New York Giants and Kamara looked good. The Giants do like Kamara, who they view as a potential back-up/rotational pass rusher in their system.

Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, a player I’ve rated since his days back at California, was the star of the show. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with just 7% body fat, Anusiem timed the forty as low as 4.34 seconds. The APT scout on hand put 4.38 seconds as the “official” time. His other marks included 37.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-feet-2 in the broad jump as well as 4.34 in the short shuttle.

Speed was the concern for Anusiem and his time was almost two-tenths faster than scouts expected. He’s now getting day three consideration with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders leading the charge.

Florida Atlantic Pro Day

Defensive tackle Evan Anderson displayed his skills in front of teams today during the FAU pro day. Anderson, a Shrine Bowl player who measured half an inch over 6 feet and 319 pounds in Dallas, timed 5.20 in the forty, hit 30 inches on the vertical jump and completed 31 reps on the bench. He looked solid in position drills, moving incredibly well for a bigger defensive tackle.

Anderson met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars at pro day. He presently has three official 30 visits and is drawing interest from the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

LIU Pro Day

Tight end Owen Glascoe, a super senior, worked out during the Syracuse pro day. Graded as a PFA by scouts entering the season, Glascoe measured 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and unofficially had times ranging between 4.55 to 4.61 seconds in the forty. He also completed 20 reps on the bench press but hamstring tightness on his second attempt in the forty precluded Glascoe from participating in the remainder of the workout.

The Penn State transfer was a do-it-all player at LIU and besides tight end took snaps at quarterback, running back and even returned kicks. He’s been invited to the local pro days of the New York Jets and New York Giants.