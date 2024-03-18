Notes from Georgia State Pro Day: 6 teams keeping tabs on OT Travis Glover 

It’s a busy day of workouts on the pro-day schedule, as scouts will be scattered around the nation for more than a dozen workouts. Here’s the first report of the day on several sleepers, including a pair of Combine snubs I wrote about last month.

Georgia State Pro Day

Two dozen teams were on hand for the Georgia State workout to watch a trio of potential Day 3 prospects, including one from Grambling. The workout just ended, and testing numbers are trickling in.

Offensive line coaches from the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons were on hand to watch Travis Glover, who was a late add to the Senior Bowl but snubbed from the combine.

Glover measured 6-foot-6.5 and 317 pounds, almost 15 pounds lighter than he weighed at the Senior Bowl. He completed 23 reps on the bench with 35.5-inch arms and touched 32 inches in the vertical jump. He moved well in drills and looked powerful. Coaches from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans took turns working Glover through position drills, which lasted more than 45 minutes.

The five-year starter at Georgia State, who lined up at both left and right tackle, has official-30 visits lined up with 20 teams. The New England Patriots are staying in town to work him out, and later this week the Los Angeles Rams will be in Atlanta to do the same.

Linebackers coaches from the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were on hand for Jontrey Hunter, who participated in both the Senior Bowl and combine. Phil Savage was also on hand for the Jets.

Edge rusher Sunny Anderson, who was at the Shrine Bowl, also participated in Monday’s workout. I’m told that while he looked good in pass-rush drills with his hand in the dirt, Anderson struggled in coverage drills and playing off the line of scrimmage. Anderson measured 6-foot-3.5 and 239 pounds at the Shrine Bowl.

Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts

Stiggers, another combine snub who I glowingly wrote about during Shrine Bowl coverage, worked out for 29 teams Friday.

His 40 time came in at 4.47 seconds with a vertical jump of 36.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-8. Stiggers measured 5-foot-11.5 and 203 pounds at the Shrine Bowl. He has seven official-30 visits lined up and almost a dozen private workouts. The New York Jets worked out Stiggers on Monday, and the Patriots are on the schedule for Tuesday.

All signs point to Stiggers being a Day 2 selection.