Notes from Giants and Jets training camp: Latest on Dalvin Cook and why Darren Waller could be the main man

NFL training camps are in full swing. The New York Jets have one preseason game under their belt, while the franchise they share the stadium with -- the Giants -- kick off this Friday. What’s the latest from both camps? Here’s a little of what I’m hearing.

People on hand tell me that all signs point to tight end Darren Waller being the focal point of the Giants’ passing offense in 2023. Sources at camp tell me Waller has been impressive, both from a physical standpoint as well as with his play.

He’s a large athlete who continually separates from defenders in practice and catches the ball extremely well. The team is confident Waller will offer recently signed quarterback Daniel Jones a reliable target in the intermediate and deep field.

Giants wide recievers: Who's going to be the top dog?

With questions surrounding the Giants’ receiver core and no true No. 1 at the position, turning to Waller makes total sense. The Giants acquired the tight end from the Las Vegas Raiders in March in return for a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders used that selection, the 100th pick of the draft, to acquire Tre Tucker, the speedy receiver from University of Cincinnati.

Waller was a Pro Bowl choice in 2020 for the Raiders after catching 107 passes for 1196 yards and nine TDs. Injuries have hit the tight end hard the past two seasons and limited him to just 20 games since his Pro Bowl season.

Third-round choice Jalin Hyatt has shown a lot of flashes on the field, and the team is excited about the receiver’s big-play potential and upside. Once considered a potential first-round prospect, Hyatt fell down boards after timing slower than expected during combine workouts and not interviewing well.

Another positive note for the passing game is the recovery of Wan'Dale Robinson. The Giants second-round selection in 2022 had 22 receptions in six games last season before tearing an ACL in late November. People tell me that while he may not be 100%, Robinson has looked good running routes and has not lost any quickness -- a hallmark of his game.

What I'm hearing from Jets training camp on Dalvin Cook

The New York Jets come off a weekend that saw two former Gang Green stars, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, get inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. As we move through training camp, where do the Jets stand with Dalvin Cook?

I’m told the New York Jets want to sign the former Vikings running back. The team is not necessarily looking to add another player at the position to the roster unless it’s Cook. Second-year back Zonovan Knight has looked really good in camp, which eases some of the pressure to bring in another running back.

The Jets also like what they’ve seen so far from their fifth-round choice in April’s draft, Israel Abanikanda. Until Breece Hall returns from his ACL injury and is 100%, the depth chart at running back for the Jets has a lot of rotational/situational backs and no alpha at the position, which is the primary reason they want to sign Cook.