Notes from Rutgers and North Carolina Pro Days: Drake Maye show takes center stage, QB's stock surges ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The final top-rated signal caller threw for scouts Thursday, as the North Carolina pro day featuring Drake Maye was the final workout on a very hectic day. Yet it wasn’t only Maye scouts came to see, but his top pass catcher as well, while up north teams were on hand for a potential Day 2 cornerback at Rutgers.

Notes from North Carolina pro day

There was a large crowd on hand as the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders had large contingents on hand to watch quarterback Drake Maye. And Maye responded with a great performance, drawing rave reviews from coaches, scouts and teammates as well.

According to those on hand, including many of his teammates, Maye had a terrific day looking the best he’s been in a long while. All of his throws were on the money, and Maye delivered accurate passes that rarely missed. He showed excellent speed on passes and did not have receivers twisting or reaching for errant throws. Receiver Devontez Walker, who has been grilled by teams about Maye and his strengths as well as weaknesses, was incredibly complimentary of the quarterback.

Walker himself had a terrific day, catching everything thrown in his direction. He ran quick, efficient routes and displayed soft hands. Walker has been on a mission since the Senior Bowl, where he dropped a lot of catchable passes, to dispel any concern about his hands, and most scouts were buying it Thursday.

Walker met with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots over the past two days. He has official-30 visits set up with the Bills and Jaguars.

Notes from Rutgers Pro Day

Defensive backs coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were on hand for cornerback Max Melton, who sat on his combine numbers and participated in position drills. Melton looked solid during the workout. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the draft. There is a faction of scouts who believe Melton is worthy of a Day 2 pick based on his athleticism and the skill he showed early in his college career, yet most feel the corner is worth no more than a fourth-round pick.

Pro-day workouts are a chance for under-the-radar prospects to display their skills, and that’s exactly what receiver Isaiah Washington did. The first-year starter, who caught 25 passes for 321 yards with one TD last season, measured 6-foot-2.5 and 206 pounds. He touched 38 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-9 in the broad. Washington timed 4.53 seconds in the 40, 6.98 seconds in the three-cone and 4.31 seconds in the short shuttle. He then looked outstanding in drills, making several incredible receptions including a great sideline catch. Scouts came away believing Washington is an NFL receiver, and at the very least he set himself up to be a PFA.