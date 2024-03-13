Dak Prescott and his lawyers accused Victoria Shores of extortion for seeking $100 million in damages for the alleged sexual assault by the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

However, Shores’ legal counsel, Yoel Zehaie, responded to the counter-lawsuit filed by Prescott’s legal team. Zehaie said on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece:

“This story about extortion, we were really taken aback when we saw it. This is just a legal maneuver. This is a classic move to discredit sexual assault victims.”

“We sent a demand letter, which is very common practice in [civil matters]. There's nothing extortionist about it. ... We're just very disappointed that he [McCathern] would try to flip the script and make (his client) the victim.”

K&C Masterpiece host Kevin Hageland asked:

“What makes it take seven years to bring this to the forefront?”

Zehaie responded:

“Well, you know, this is actually very normal in sexual assault cases, and there’s a lot of data regarding this, and we see experts actually testify about this in criminal cases often that it takes time for sexual assault victims to come out.”

“Now, you gotta keep in mind that not only is she a sexual assault victim, but we’re talking about Dak Prescott. We’re talking about the quarterback of America’s Team. So now you add even more layers into the fear element of the victim.”

Shores’ camp, through Zehaie, sent Dak Prescott a demand letter through his alma mater, Mississippi State, which was forwarded to McCathern. The letter contains details on what allegedly transpired in the back seat of an SUV on Feb. 2, 2017, in Plano, Texas.

Zehaie requested Prescott’s response by Feb. 16 to the letter that contained this detail, according to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins:

“She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim [sic].

"Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

Dak Prescott’s legal team responds to allegations

While Dak Prescott never addressed the matter publicly, his lawyer released this statement:

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

While it’s unknown when Dak Prescott and his current partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, started dating, pictures of them together surfaced during the 2023 season. They announced on Instagram in November that they were expecting a baby girl. Three months later, they welcomed their child.