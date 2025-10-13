"Nothing makes sense": Tony Grossi rips Browns HC Kevin Stefanski for using Dillon Gabriel vs. Steelers

After a 1-3 start with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns are 0-2 with Dillon Gabriel as the QB1. The offense continued to struggle in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to reach the end zone in the 23-9 loss.NFL insider Tony Grossi blasted Browns coach Kevin Stefanski after the third straight defeat.&quot;There comes a point where nothing the coach does or says makes sense and that's what we are at right now,&quot; Grossi said on Monday, via &quot;The Really Big Show.&quot; &quot;To think you could take a rookie quarterback to Pittsburgh and throw 52 times is insane.&quot;And your best player on offense, Quenshon Judkins, isn't on the field for half the plays, especially when you get inside the five-yard line.&quot; Afterward, he (Stefanski) started saying, 'Before we could start winning, we have to stop losing. What the heck does that mean? They all come to this point where he just loses everybody.&quot;Grossi also gave his nod to the idea of a coaching staff change, including firing Stefanski.Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards on Sunday. Cleveland is 1-5 this season and desperately need results. It parted ways with Flacco last week, trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals, and is left with two rookie quarterbacks, Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.Dillon Gabriel addresses major issue following loss vs. SteelersThe Browns average just 14 points in six games this season and resorted to field goals in their fifth defeat versus the Steelers. Dillon Gabriel has thrown just two touchdowns in two games as a starter and has been sacked eight times. The third-round pick discussed taking hits and getting sacked in the postgame conference.“I think on the second, there’s things that I can help to do to try and get it out as quick as possible, just so we’re not in the negative on first and second down,&quot; Gabriel said. &quot;So things, you know, we got to learn from.”Cleveland will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with kick off scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 1-5 and are on a two-game losing streak. The Browns are on a three-game losing skid and hoping to return to winning ways in front of their fans.