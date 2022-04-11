"Nothing about it makes sense whatsoever" - NFL analyst doesn't believe story about Tom Brady wanting to join Miami Dolphins front office

Tom Brady had quite an interesting 2022 NFL offseason. He retired, unretired, and was involved in several rumors, such as wanting to play for the San Francisco 49ers or wanting to join the Miami Dolphins front office. After an eventful couple of months, he has decided he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL analyst Kevin Wildes recently appeared on an episode of "First Things First with Chris Broussard and Nick Wright" to discuss Brady's situation ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. He started by doubting the Buccaneers' chances of competing for a Super Bowl this year.

"Nothing about it makes sense whatsoever. The only thing that makes sense to me is that I'm out on the Bucs this year. And I'm out on Tom Brady's, like, the idea that he's a force multiplier and where he goes winning follows. Just for the record, Broussard, and how things have played out... the Bucs won a Super Bowl. Last year, they largely had a disappointing finish." - Kevin Wildes

Wildes continues by discussing the Buccaneers' strange ending to the 2021 NFL season and the confusing 2022 offseason.

"A season in which Antonio Brown was brought there by Brady, living in his house, disrobed and pouting his way out of the stadium. That was Tom Brady's guy. Then, they were out of the playoffs. Then he has a sham retirement, which he only thanks the Buccaneers and doesn't thank anybody in the Patriots organization. Then he comes back and you want to go to the Dolphins, and meanwhile, Gronk is still gone, and Bruce Arians is fired." - Kevin Wildes

Wildes finished by explaining why he thinks the rumor about Brady wanting to join the Dolphins front office is a hoax.

"So is that the signature? And are these the signs of somebody who is all in on the Tampa Bay Bucs 100 percent? Or is it a sign of saying, 'You know what? Bill Belichick did a lot of this stuff for me. Bill Belichick did all the roster manipulations, was able to be the bad guy and was able to move people out.' Now there isn't steady leadership and Brady's rocking the boat and people are falling overboard left and right. So when it's all said and done, I think the Dolphins story is silly." - Kevin Wildes

Regardless of the rollercoaster ride Tom Brady took during the 2022 offseason, he is locked in and ready to return to the Buccaneers for, at least, one more year.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Can Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in the 2022 NFL season?

Brady lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

There is little reason to doubt Tom Brady when it comes to his pursuit of more Super Bowl rings. He has already been to ten of them and won seven times. In just two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady has already won a Super Bowl with them while accumulating a 5-1 postseason record. With Tom Brady returning for the 2022 NFL season, expect the Buccaneers to be in the mix for another Super Bowl.

